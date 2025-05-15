Talkpool presents its Q1 interim report

CHUR, Switzerland, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the third first quarter of 2025, Talkpool transitions into a growth phase. Reduced costs lead to higher profit margins while agreemensts for technology tools involving Artificial Intelligence open opportunities for future growth.

JANUARY – MARCH 2025

Net sales of EUR 4 227 thousand (compared to EUR 3 974 thousand in Q1 2024)

227 thousand (compared to 974 thousand in Q1 2024) EBITDA of EUR 622 thousand (434 in 24Q1) and EBITDA margin of 14.7% (10.9%)

(434 in 24Q1) and EBITDA margin of 14.7% (10.9%) EBIT of EUR 582 thousand (390) and EBIT margin of 14 % (9.8 %)

(390) and EBIT margin of 14 % (9.8 %) Net Earnings After Tax of EUR 343 thousand (166) and net EAT margin of 8.1 % (4.2 %)

JANUARY – MARCH KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Strong performance with significantly better-than-expected operational results. Q1 is often the weakest quarter in a normal cyclical year.

Germany and Switzerland outperformed internal targets, while Pakistan's results fell short of budget expectations.

and outperformed internal targets, while results fell short of budget expectations. Transitioning from last year's "Reduce to the MAX" efficiency program to a new phase of growth, supported by organizational restructuring and strategic alignment.

Profit margins improved and the balance sheet further strengthened, enhancing financial stability and future investment capacity.

Sales activities ramped up, resulting in several new strategic and high-tech partnership agreements that lay the groundwork for long-term growth.

Talkpool works behind the scenes to plan, build and improve large communication networks. The company partners with Original Equipment Manufacturers to distribute, integrate and maintain technology that enhances telecommunication infrastructure.

Talkpool has global geographical reach and experience, but it has reduced its geographical focus. Competences include planning, implementation, project management, optimization and maintenance of fixed and mobile telecom networks. After a turnaround period that has taken several years, the business is set to start growing in 2025.

The first quarter often has lower revenues compared to subsequent quarters. However, the first quarter of 2025 was not only the strongest first quarter ever, but arguablky the best-performing quarter in the company's history.

Key Financial Highlights – Q1 2025:

Revenue growth of 6.4% year-on-year (vs. Q1 2024) 6.5% quarter-on-quarter (vs. Q4 2024)

Gross Margin: 29.7%

29.7% EBITDA Margin: 14.7%

14.7% Earnings After Tax (EAT): 8.1%

Our German operations continued to outperform both internal targets and forecasts. The Swiss company delivered strong operational profits—driven by its high-performing Operation & Maintenance project in the Caribbean and lean headquarter costs. The Pakistan business started the year below expectations with low revenues, low profit margins and high investments in future growth.

Business development activities have intensified in the United States, where Talkpool is in advanced discussions with leading optical fiber network operators. A network services trial is currently underway, potentially paving the way for broader market entry.

In parallel, Talkpool is considering a strategic re-entry into the Swedish market, targeting the rising demand for secure mobile communications technology.

In March, the company attended #MWC25, the world's largest wireless event in Barcelona, where it signed two strategic contracts for Artificial Intelligence-based tools. To support ongoing growth, Talkpool has expanded its sales team while maintaining strong cost discipline.

The TALK share price (ISIN CH0322161768) rose from SEK 6.20 to SEK 7.96 during the quarter despite very low Investor Relations activities.

Beginning of the second quarter 2025

Launching "Vision 2030" – A Strategic Roadmap for Accelerated Growth

In early April, Talkpool launched "Vision 2030", a forward-looking growth strategy aimed at propelling the company into its next phase of development. Following three consecutive years of improved operational cash flow and increasing profitability, Talkpool has now laid the foundation for accelerated, sustainable growth.

Key pillars of the Vision 2030 strategy include:

Business model transformation

Expansion of service offerings

Integration of cutting-edge technologies

Strategic positioning in high-growth telecom segments

With a strengthened balance sheet, streamlined operations, and a clear strategic direction, Talkpool is well-positioned to capitalize on next-generation telecommunications opportunities, driving long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Talkpool's new growth strategy includes:

Organic Growth : Planned acceleration from 2025 through 2030

: Planned acceleration from 2025 through 2030 Strategic M&A : Selective acquisitions and potential divestments starting in 2025

: Selective acquisitions and potential divestments starting in 2025 Market Expansion : Penetration into high-growth telecommunications segments

: Penetration into high-growth telecommunications segments Service Portfolio Enhancement : Introduction of higher-margin technology-enabled services

: Introduction of higher-margin technology-enabled services As a part of the strategy new financial targets for 2030 were set and communicated.

for were set and communicated. Revenue : EUR 40 million (representing a CAGR of approximately 16.8% from EUR 15.76 million in 2024), driven by expansion in existing business and new remote services fuelled by increased use of technology tools

: (representing a CAGR of approximately 16.8% from in 2024), driven by expansion in existing business and new remote services fuelled by increased use of technology tools EBITDA Margin : 14% of revenues (compared to 11% Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization in fiscal year 2024)

: 14% of revenues (compared to 11% Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization in fiscal year 2024) Operational Cash Flow : Continued focus on positive cash flow generation (9.1% OCF in 2024)

: Continued focus on positive cash flow generation (9.1% OCF in 2024) Capital Structure: Zero net debt target by 2025, followed by strategic cash reserve accumulation

In early April, Talkpool presented its fiber optic network design and documentation tools and services at Germany's largest broadband trade fair in Frankfurt. The event served as a key platform to strengthen industry presence, forge valuable new relationships, and initiate promising discussions around future project opportunities.

In Pakistan, Talkpool had by April secured EUR 4.5 million in orders booked for 2025, already surpassing the entire 2024 revenue for that market. All additional orders will now directly contribute to year-over-year growth, underscoring a strong demand and positive momentum —even though Q1 revenue came in slightly below expectations.

KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES



Q1 2025 Q1 2024 FY 2024 Sales, € thousand 4'227 3'974 15'757 Sales growth 6.4 % 8.2 % 1.0 % Gross profit, € thousand 1'253 1'058 4'246 Gross Margin 29.7 % 26.6 % 26.9 % EBITDA, € thousand 622 434 1'753 EBITDA Margin 14.7 % 10.9 % 11.1 % EBIT, € Thousand 582 390 1'576 EBIT Margin 14 % 9.8 % 10.0 %

The Key Figures display revenue growth and significantly improved profitability in Q1 2025 compared to the same quarter last year. Particularly noteworthy is the increase in profit margins (GM, EBITDA, EBIT) that has been achieved through a more efficient cost structure.

SALES AND GROSS MARGIN JANUARY - MARCH

Revenues grew by 6.4% to EUR 4'227 thousand compared to EUR 3'974 thousand in the same period last year. The 6.1% growth is higher than expected.

The gross margin increased to 29.7%. This is much better than 26.6% in the same period last year and 20.3% in Q1 2023.

EBITDA JANUARY - MARCH

EBITDA reached 14.7% and EBIT reached 13.8%. This is much higher compared to same period last year, and it's above Talkpool's long-term EBITDA target.

NET PROFIT JANUARY - MARCH

The net Earnings After Tax (EAT) in Q1 2025 amounted to EUR 343 thousand. This is more than double compared to EUR 166 thousand in the same quarter 2024.

KEY FINANCIAL POSITION AND CASHFLOW



Q1 2025 Q1 2024 FY 2024 Equity ratio 20.9 % 4.6 % 17.4 % Return on equity 28.7 % 102.3 % 97.6 % Net cash/debt, € thousand -1'036 -1'918 -786 Operating cash flow, € thousand 22 -96 1'433

The equity continued the long-term strengthening trend to reach EUR 1'352 thousand by the end of March 2025. The equity ratio has improved significantly compared to Q1 2024, indicating a strengthened balance sheet.

The return on equity has fallen compared to Q1 2024, but at 28.7%, it remains at an attractive level. The decline can be explained by the increased equity base and lower extraordinary income.

The net debt increased from negative EUR 786 thousand to negative EUR 1'036 thousand in Q1 2025. The net debt is substantially down from negative EUR 1'918 thousand at the end of Q1 last year and the company expects Net Debt to reach zero this year.

CASH-FLOW AND INVESTMENTS

JANUARY - MARCH

Cash increased slightly to EUR 1'399 thousand in the quarter, up from EUR 1'361 thousand at the end of last year. The operating cashflow improved to (positive) EUR 22 thousand from negative EUR 96 thousand in the same period last year. This indicates an improvement in liquidity from ongoing operations.

Talkpool Group shows an improved capital structure in Q1 2025 with a higher equity ratio, lower debt and a positive operating cash flow. The return on equity has decreased, but it remains at a healthy level. Overall, a financial stabilization and positive development can be observed compared to the same quarter last year.

Please download the full report from Press releases – Talkpool for further information

CONTACT:

magnus.sparrholm@talkpool.com +41 81 250 20 20

