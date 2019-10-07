Talkdesk Receives Product Line Strategy Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan for its Enterprise Cloud Contact Center

Click here to view the full multimedia release: https://best-practices.frost-multimedia-wire.com/talkdesk

"The Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center runs on US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, with a main site supported by a disaster recovery site in a separate geographic region," said Nancy Jamison, Principal Analyst in Customer Contact at Frost & Sullivan. "Agents are connected to the closest media server in their global region to reduce latency and increase service reliability. This feature-rich contact center solution is delivered out of the box and supported by in-depth analytics and reporting capabilities. Furthermore, Talkdesk's cloud-native microservices architecture allows it to be scaled quickly using pools, clusters, and grids as new channels and technologies become available."

While agent scalability is important, Talkdesk is easy to scale geographically as well. By 2017, Talkdesk had 52,000 users across 60 countries, served by nine global data centers. In addition, by using Talkdesk's communication-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) offering, customers can scale carrier communications globally, without directly connecting to hundreds of carriers worldwide. Talkdesk's microservices architecture and multi-tenant CPaaS foundation present a superior price-performance value, while the interaction orchestration engine, Studio, enriches the user experience with several capabilities, such as routing, skills matching, presence engine, context process, and an intuitive flow designer.

Another major benefit of Talkdesk's platform approach is its AppConnect Innovation Ecosystem , which enables customers to deploy best-in-class solutions and quickly trial applications to determine if they suit their business needs, without any huge upfront investments. Talkdesk is currently pre-integrated with over 50 applications in core contact center areas, including workforce management, workforce optimization, outbound dialer, voice analytics, and collaboration.

Talkdesk's most prominent capabilities include its AI engine, Talkdesk IQ, Callbar, Mobile, Omnichannel, Analytics, Studio, and Self-Service. "Talkdesk offers natively built self-service software development kits (SDKs) for callback, context, knowledge base, and visual interactive voice response (IVR) capability for Android and iOS applications. Additionally, a flexible Webhook event management offers access to event-triggered automations with 50+ external partners," noted Ms. Jamison. "The company continues to deliver on its vision to make customer experience a competitive advantage for its clients. Talkdesk's customer-focused innovation, and ability to secure significant funding, underlines its current performance and potential to dominate the cloud contact center market in the near future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a comprehensive product line which caters to the breadth of the market it serves. The award recognizes the extent to which the product line meets customer demands and the overall impact it has in terms of customer value and increased market share.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Talkdesk, Inc.

Talkdesk Enterprise Cloud Contact Center empowers companies to make customer experience their competitive advantage. With enterprise-class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world, including IBM, Acxiom, Discovery Education and Peloton, rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions. Learn more and request a demo at www.talkdesk.com .

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

