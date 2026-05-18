TalentNeuron Appoints David Wilkins Chief Executive Officer

Promotion of Product and Strategy Leader Marks New Chapter for Workforce Intelligence Platform

LONDON, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentNeuron announced today the appointment of David Wilkins as Chief Executive Officer. David transitions from the role of Chief Product and Strategy Officer, where he spearheaded TalentNeuron's technology transformation, product vision, and strategic direction since February 2025. He brings 30 years of experience in human capital management to the role, including senior leadership positions at Oracle, Taleo, and HealthcareSource. The appointment takes effect immediately.

David's appointment reflects the company's strategic direction and the strength of the team it has built to execute against it, a trajectory recognised by Everest Group, which named TalentNeuron a Leader in the Skills Intelligence PEAK Matrix and a Luminary in Work Intelligence and Workforce Redesign.

"David's appointment reflects both the company's strategic direction and the strength of the team we have built to execute against it," said Chris Mairs, Managing Director of Leeds Equity Partners. "Over the past two years, TalentNeuron has undergone a significant transformation: expanding its offering to incorporate strategic workforce planning solutions, deepening its proprietary data assets, and investing heavily in AI, analytics, and product development. TalentNeuron is uniquely positioned in a rapidly expanding market, and we are excited to see what David and TalentNeuron accomplish in their next chapter."

"AI is changing what work looks like, which skills matter, and how quickly companies need to adapt," said David Wilkins, CEO of TalentNeuron. "TalentNeuron was built for this moment. We have the data, the platform, and now the team to help our customers move from reaction to strategy. I am energised by what we have built, and even more so by what we are going to build next for our customers."

About TalentNeuron

TalentNeuron is the only solution that drives workforce transformation by unifying internal talent intelligence and external market insight. Over 60% of the Fortune 100 use TalentNeuron to make strategic workforce decisions through comprehensive analytics, including demand forecasting, automation impact analysis, scenario modelling, and talent optimisation. For more information, visit www.talentneuron.com.

About Leeds Equity Partners

Leeds Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training, and information and data management sectors (the "Knowledge Industries"). Founded in 1993, the Firm manages over $7 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries and has been the leading investor in the sector for over 30 years.

For more information, please visit www.leedsequity.com.