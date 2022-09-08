Talentia positioned as the Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Talent Management Application by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading talent management application vendors.

Talentia with its comprehensive Talentia HCM solution for talent management receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Talentia as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global talent management application market.

The SPARK Matrix and Talentia HCM software solution

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK MatrixTM: Talent Management Application includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading talent management application vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

"Talentia, with its comprehensive technology for talent management application, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned amongst the technology leaders in the 2022 SPARK Matrix of the talent management application market," according to Pallavi Bothra, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "Talentia HCM is a modular solution with native integration of its own payroll software for France, and integration with payroll providers in Europe. Its offering includes its holistic HR approach, automation of monotonous tasks, unified data visibility, integrated data from multiple sources, feedback & collaboration, learning, and configuration with various layers," adds Pallavi.

"For more than 30 years, we have been engaging with our customers by offering innovative solutions to simplify their HR processes," comments Fabio Cardilli, Product Manager HCM at Talentia. "In the era of the 'digital workplace' and with Talentia HCM suite, we offer our customers the perfect technology and HR expertise mix."

"We are proud to be recognized as Leader in 2022 SPARK Matrix for Talent Management Application," claims Marco Bossi, HCM Business Unit Leader at Talentia. "Our main commitment is to support companies in their HR digital transformation journeys with best-in-class solutions to make easier the organizational complexity and improve the employee experience."

Talentia HCM solution provides an integrated suite of technology to automate and streamline end-to-end talent lifecycle:

recruitment,

onboarding,

performance management,

learning & development,

compensation management,

and succession planning.

The software helps organizations seamlessly manage the entire talent lifecycle by tracking talent development and performance. Additionally, it provides employees with an interactive and personalized experience, allowing them to have updates on job postings and internal hiring and update their skills accordingly through a single unified self-service platform.

About Talentia

Talentia Software is an international leader in financial and human resources software solutions. Our solutions are adapted to the specific complexity that mid-size companies must manage. Talentia is a French group with a strong presence in Europe (Italy, Spain, Portugal, DACH region…), and North America. More than 3600 mid-cap companies are already using Talentia solutions. Besides, annual revenue in 2021 has jumped to over 57 M€.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as a strategic knowledge partner in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, visit: https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

