TalenTeam Supporting Local Schools Through the COVID-19 Crisis

LONDON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Coronavirus, TalenTeam is supporting the local community by sponsoring and enabling a few local primary schools to take teaching online. Proudly providing schools with technical support, training and enablement with online technologies, TalenTeam is pleased to be able to make online learning more accessible to schools and children.

COVID-19 has impacted most aspects of life and more significantly, everyday work life and education. One key demographic that is heavily impacted but not addressed enough is primary school students. School closures in the country have left thousands of teachers, administrators and students with only one option – online learning, much of which is unfamiliar and untested at such scale. With the lack of play time and peer interactions, learning from home is both a big challenge for parents and induces substantial change for young school children.

TalenTeam is supporting local schools and enabling them access to conferencing tools, where teachers can establish a constant connection with the children. "We have now been able to provide story-time sessions, assemblies, team meetings and specific teaching sessions - it has become a vital tool for keeping our community connected in unprecedented times,'' said Jim Dees, Headteacher at West Lodge Primary School. The process of familiarisation to these new ways of learning can be overwhelming. Therefore, TalenTeam is also providing robust help with technical support and relevant training for the utilisation of these technologies, to boost the confidence of the tool users and ensure safe and secure use for everyone.

By manoeuvring its strengths and assisting those in need, TalenTeam creates opportunities for collaborative and effective learning experiences. "It is fantastic to hear the feedback from the schools and to see the smile on children's faces when they see their classmates and teachers,'' said TalenTeam's Managing Director, Sandeep Nahata. ''We believe that through this, we are able to support not only schools but the children who are the human capital of the future.''

