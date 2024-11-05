Taking Stock: Industry Leaders Discuss Private Equity's Evolution and Future to Mark Dechert's 40th Anniversary in PE

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 marks the 40th anniversary of Dechert's global private equity practice. In a special episode of the podcast Committed Capital, Blackstone's Christopher James, KKR's John Park, and AB Private Credit Investors' Jay Ramakrishnan join Ken Young, co-chair of Dechert's corporate and securities practice and co-head of the global private equity group, to reflect on the evolution of the PE industry, from its humble beginnings to its current scale and complexity.

Among other topics, they discuss the diversification of investment strategies from pure buyout shops to massive alternative asset managers, the evolution and the role of private credit in the private equity ecosystem, and the increasing ability for retail investors to access private markets strategies.

Listen to the full podcast here.

