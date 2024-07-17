Taking Donuts Off The Beaten Path And Into The Skies: Manna Drone Delivery Partners With Offbeat Donut Co.

Tens of Thousands of Dublin Households Will Now Have Access To Offbeat Donuts Delivered Via Drones Within 3 Minutes

DUBLIN, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Drone Delivery, the largest and most-advanced drone delivery operator, today announced that Offbeat Donuts, the traditional Irish bakery that's on a mission to make donuts magic, is now available for delivery by drone to your doorstep in just a few minutes.

"We are thrilled to be able to deliver even more joy to our customers through our new partnership with Offbeat Donuts, a homegrown Irish brand - just like Manna - renowned for their freshly made, from-scratch donuts crafted with passion and tradition," said Michael Cunningham, Head of Commercial Partnerships for Manna Drone Delivery. "By leveraging innovative drone technology, we're now able to bring these delectable treats straight to your back garden, ensuring the freshest donut experience imaginable."

"At Offbeat Donuts, we're all about pushing the boundaries of flavor and fun," said Sandra O'Casey, Director of Offbeat Donut Co. "Our partnership with Manna is a natural extension of this spirit, taking our freshly made donuts to new heights—literally. We're thrilled to see Ireland's first fresh donut take to the skies and can't wait to continue surprising and delighting our customers with this innovative delivery experience."

Offbeat Donut Co.'s freshly-made, much loved donuts join the arsenal of local and international brands, including Eddie Rockets, Coca-Cola, and Irish burrito chain Boojum, available for delivery by drone through the Manna app.

Dublin residents in the Blanchardstown area can download the Manna app on iOS or Android to start ordering Offbeat Donuts and more today.

To learn more about Manna's drone delivery services, please visit www.manna.aero. For more information about Offbeat Donuts, please email hello@offbeatdonuts.com.

About Manna Drone Delivery

Manna is the world's leading residential drone delivery provider, delivering goods quickly, affordably, and safely to customers homes on two continents. Our service operates in the highest population density of any drone delivery operations in the world, partnering with a range of businesses from global giants like Coca-Cola, Tesco and Samsung to dozens of local businesses, delivering goods to customers in just a few minutes.

About Offbeat Donuts

OffBeat Donuts is an Irish owned bakery founded by Brian and Sandra O Casey in 2016. The business owns and operates nine stores in Dublin and Cork as well as licensed locations across Ireland. Donuts are freshly made from scratch on-site every day, with customers able to observe the entire baking process while in store.