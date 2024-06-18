Take the Bus to the EURO 2024 Games & Use Savings to Enjoy the Match
18 Jun, 2024, 08:05 GMT
Busbud Offers Extensive Options for Football Enthusiasts to Travel to Germany to Cheer on Their Country's Team
MONTREAL, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Busbud, a global ground travel booking platform, shares how football enthusiasts can travel to the EURO 2024 games by bus and save significantly. Football fans across Europe can save significantly when taking the bus instead of the train to game locations throughout Germany. Reducing transportation costs allows fans to use their savings to spend more at the games when cheering on their country's team. Fans from Switzerland, France, The Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, the Czech Republic, and many other countries can easily travel by bus to Germany to cheer on their country's team.
