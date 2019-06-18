Take No Prisoners With New PokerStars UFC® KO Poker Game

On June 23 the new UFC KO Poker Series also kicks off, featuring more than $10 million in total guarantees across 68 events and an array of opportunities to win an unforgettable trip to Anaheim, California for UFC® 241: CORMIER VS. MIOCIC 2, which takes place on Saturday, August 17 at the Honda Center.

"UFC KO Poker is the perfect pairing of the thrill and skill of both UFC and poker," said Bruce Buffer, UFC announcer and PokerStars Ambassador. "This no-mercy format is so much fun and nothing beats a knockout. I'm excited for the KO Poker warriors to join us in California for UFC® 241: CORMIER vs. MIOCIC 2."

From the Virtual Octagon to the Real-life Arena

There are three UFC® 241: CORMIER VS. MIOCIC 2 packages up for grabs:

Become the player with the highest number of knockouts across all UFC KO Poker Series events.

Take out three or more opponents across all UFC KO Poker Series events to win a ticket to an All-In Shootout (AISO) on July 2 , which will award a UFC® 241: CORMIER VS. MIOCIC 2 package.

, which will award a package. Crush the hopes and dreams of at least six opponents across all UFC KO Poker Series events to win a ticket to a second All-in Shootout on July 3 , also awarding a package.

"Knockouts are synonymous with both poker and UFC," said Christopher Coyne, Chief Marketing Officer, Stars Interactive Group. "Our new game and the UFC KO Poker Series have all the ingredients to get both PokerStars and UFC audiences excited to join us in the virtual Octagon for more thrills, more entertainment and more exciting rewards. We're looking forward to seeing who will be crowned our UFC poker champions!"

For UFC lovers in Southern Europe PokerStars will host a UFC KO Poker Week, with €2 million guaranteed across 42 events. In Italy, the UFC KO Poker Week will guarantee €1 million over 30 events.

UFC KO Poker Series highlights:

$109 buy-in UFC KO Series Sunday Million Main Event on June 30 features a $1.5 million guarantee

buy-in UFC KO Series Sunday Million Main Event on features a guarantee Event buy-ins range from $11 to $2,100

to Satellites can be found from just $0.11

UFC Spin & Go's awarding KO Poker Series tickets – including a seat in the Main Event - start from just $2.75

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

The Stars Group owns or licenses gaming and related consumer businesses and brands, including PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, FOX Bet, Full Tilt, Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo, Sky Poker and BetEasy as well as live poker tour and event brands, including the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival and PokerStars MEGASTACK. The Stars Group is one of the world's most licensed online gaming operators with its subsidiaries collectively holding licenses or approvals in 21 jurisdictions throughout the world, including in Europe, Australia, and the Americas.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/.

About UFC®

UFC®, is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. With more than 300 million fans worldwide, including 70 million social media followers across all of its digital platforms, UFC's programming is broadcast in over 170 countries and territories to more than one billion TV households worldwide in 40 different languages. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually and consistently sells out some of the world's most prestigious arenas. Since 2001, UFC has been proudly headquartered in Las Vegas, with a network of employees around the world. UFC's current roster boasts more than 570 athletes representing over 55 countries currently on its active roster. UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world's leading digital subscription service for combat sports, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment, and fashion leader Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR, in what is among the largest transactions in sports history. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

