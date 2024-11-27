Taiwan's Products for Modern Households Focus on Customization, Health, and Wellbeing

TAIPEI, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's household products industry is focusing on solutions that are adaptable to diverse lifestyles while promoting health and wellbeing. As the focus on mental health and the environment grows, Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is highlighting several innovative solutions that enhance sleep and maintain clean household environments with customizable experiences.

Taiwan's household products industry boasts extensive OEMODM experience, offering highly customizable solutions such as PANBOR Furniture's diverse mattress designs.

Mattresses customizable to modern sleepers

As the world increasingly prioritizes mental health, sleep quality, which is crucial to managing stress and promoting wellbeing, has also come into focus. According to the Sleep Foundation, 46% of people with below-average sleep consider their mental health as 'poor'. The right mattress can make all the difference, particularly a mattress specially suited to a sleeper. PANBOR, the largest mattress manufacturer in Taiwan, offers the perfect solution. Its TENLiS Mattress Series with premium materials and advanced ergonomics is designed around the wellbeing of the modern sleeper and can be individually adjusted.

PANBOR has over 30 years of experience researching and innovating mattress designs with extensive R&D capabilities and customization. The company has a significant production volume — 12,000 mattresses per month — and the company is certified according to ISO9001 international standards for quality assurance and ISO14001 standards for environmental management systems.

Clean indoor environments for every household

As diverse as households worldwide are, clean indoor environments and drinking water are uniform needs. Smart home devices and technologies are increasingly used for this purpose, including digitally monitoring water and the air quality. As a one-stop shop for smart capabilities and the most advanced technologies in water and air purification, Fluxtek has pioneered nanotechnology in filter systems, and its filters are fully customizable to any modern household. Fluxtek's dedicated R&D team is constantly improving efficiency of water and air filters and improving energy efficiency, and it has over 40 international patents and certifications.

To facilitate air flow while preserving an indoor environment, Hiss specializes in tool-less, easy-to-install door and window screens that are customizable to all different types of openings. Its screens are made of eco-friendly mesh material and can be tailored to any space as an alternative for permanent metal screens.

A key partner worldwide

Across its industries, Taiwan's business community has several advantages to offer:

Technological capabilities : Robust R&D and patented, proprietary technologies

: Robust R&D and patented, proprietary technologies Trustworthy and reliable : Highly sensitive to and diligent about protecting partner intellectual property

: Highly sensitive to and diligent about protecting partner intellectual property Customer-centric : Flexibility and customization for specific needs

: Flexibility and customization for specific needs Compatible with friendshoring efforts: With operations and networks worldwide for business continuity

Helping international buyers access the best of Taiwan

When searching for a supplier or partner overseas, companies often struggle with finding a suitable company that is trustworthy and reliable, and then communication can pose additional challenges. To accelerate this process and foster impactful synergies, TAITRA serves as a resource and facilitates collaborating with the island's most unique, forward-looking startups and enterprises.

The organization solves the pain points of international buyers with the following services:

Pre-vetting and screening companies as reliable and trustworthy

Facilitating communication and ensuring successful contact is made

To ensure buyers collaborate with high-integrity businesses, TAITRA has established real-time, borderless services through a comprehensive trade network of over 60 overseas offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, and the organization holds cooperation agreements with over 500 international trade-related sister organizations.

