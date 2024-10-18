Taiwan's Machinery Enterprises Are Powering Industrial Automation

Their deep, diverse expertise and cutting-edge technological capabilities are helping manufacturers worldwide overcome automation challenges

TAIPEI, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is unveiling several case studies that demonstrate how Taiwanese machinery and metalworking enterprises are driving industrial automation.

Solving challenges for implementing automation

A recent McKinsey report identified automation as the top investment priority across sectors from 2023 to 2029. However, there remain several challenges to scaling up automation, including:

Selecting the appropriate technology

Planning implementation

Acquiring specialized automation expertise

With diverse expertise and deep experience, Taiwan's machinery companies are uniquely positioned to solve these challenges and advance automation worldwide.

A legacy of empowering manufacturing across industries

Taiwan has enormous diversity and depth of experience in machinery, metalworking, and manufacturing. A majority of its companies are leading experts in their specific fields worldwide and offer decades of experience — in some cases over half a century.

This deep expertise spans a diverse range of industries, including:

Powder production: Mill Powder Tech Co., Ltd. brings nearly 80 years of experience in technologies for powder manufacturing, serving both food and pharmaceutical industries with precision solutions.

Mill Powder Tech Co., Ltd. brings nearly 80 years of experience in technologies for powder manufacturing, serving both food and pharmaceutical industries with precision solutions. Screw manufacturing: Chien Tsai Machinery Enterprise Co., Ltd. has robust capabilities in screw manufacturing, delivering high-output, precision-engineered equipment that meet exacting global standards.

Chien Tsai Machinery Enterprise Co., Ltd. has robust capabilities in screw manufacturing, delivering high-output, precision-engineered equipment that meet exacting global standards. Welding machinery: Dahching Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. leads in welding machinery innovation, contributing significantly to the production of high-quality welded components across industries.

As ODM and OEM partners, Taiwanese companies embrace the role of consultant for clients, advising them on how to optimize designs and focusing on long-term success. Two examples are Mill Powder Tech and CTT, which leverage extensive customization capabilities while guiding clients in achieving their goals.

Enabling Industry 5.0 and upscaling productivity

Automation and high-performance facilities require technologies like computer-numerical control (CNC) and turnkey solutions from experts that can serve as a one-stop shop. Numerous Taiwanese companies are innovating in these areas, including:

Advanced CNC integration : CTT serves as a one-stop shop for integrating processes and solutions, including CNC-based automation for handling complex manufacturing needs.

: CTT serves as a one-stop shop for integrating processes and solutions, including CNC-based automation for handling complex manufacturing needs. Comprehensive turnkey solutions: Mill Powder Tech offers a complete turnkey system that enhances both quality and productivity, eliminating the complexity of managing multiple vendors and ensuring smooth implementation.

A key partner worldwide

Taiwan's business community has several advantages to offer:

Technological capabilities : Robust R&D and patented, proprietary technologies

: Robust R&D and patented, proprietary technologies Trustworthy and reliable : Highly sensitive to and diligent about protecting partner intellectual property

: Highly sensitive to and diligent about protecting partner intellectual property Customer-centric : Flexibility and customization for specific needs

: Flexibility and customization for specific needs ESG: Embrace sustainability in operations and supply chains

Embrace sustainability in operations and supply chains Compatible with friendshoring efforts: With operations and networks worldwide for business continuity

Helping international buyers access the best of Taiwan

When searching for a supplier or partner overseas, companies often struggle with finding a suitable company that is trustworthy and reliable, and then communication can pose additional challenges. To accelerate this process and foster impactful synergies, TAITRA serves as a resource and facilitates collaborating with the island's most unique, forward-looking startups and enterprises.

The organization solves the pain points of international buyers with the following services:

Pre-vetting and screening companies as reliable and trustworthy

Facilitating communication and ensuring successful contact is made

To ensure buyers collaborate with high-integrity businesses, TAITRA has established real-time, borderless services through a comprehensive trade network of over 60 overseas offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, and the organization holds cooperation agreements with over 500 international trade-related sister organizations.

