Taiwan's Chin Lang Autoparts and Jinwei International Establish Reliability, Showcasing Exceptional Quality for Global Customers

TAIPEI, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are making waves on the global stage, with Chin Lang Autoparts and Jinwei International leading the charge. These traditional enterprises have showcased exceptional production capabilities, becoming top choices for international buyers. Both Chin Lang and Jinwei have been recognized in the Alibaba.com "Taiwan E-Talent Competition," and have accumulated a good reputation in the global market. Their commitment to excellence highlights the reliability of Taiwan's SMEs in providing stable supply to worldwide B2B buyers. Recognized for their performance in contract fulfillment and quality assurance, they have garnered widespread recognition and trust.

Auto Parts OEM Manufacturer Chin Lang Demonstrates Over 40 Years of Industry Experience

Chin Lang Autoparts, a manufacturer of auto parts, specializes in cooling and wiper systems, including cooling fans, auxiliary radiator, and windshield washer tanks. Established in 1980, Chin Lang has amassed over 40 years of experience. The company's flexibility in production and ability to collaborate with customers form the foundation of its long-term success. Deeply rooted in the auto parts market, Chin Lang's products have been exported to seven continents, earning high praise from global auto parts brands and customers. For global passenger car and commercial vehicle brands and companies, Chin Lang is a trustworthy original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket (AM) partner, dedicated to achieving mutual maximum benefits with its customers.

Ryan Liang, Vice President of Chin Lang Autoparts stated, "For professional auto parts customers worldwide, Chin Lang is a reliable OEM and AM partner. Our continuous investment in new technologies, equipment, and tools ensures long-term mutual benefits and growth with our customers through high mobility and collaboration flexibility. We look forward to showcasing our excellent products and services to potential global customers through digitalization in the future. Whether for passenger or commercial vehicle manufacturers from anywhere in the world, Chin Lang is well-equipped to provide excellent service with our rich experience and flexible cooperation."

Jinwei's Insight into Customer ESG Needs Gains Global Recognition

Jinwei International, a subsidiary of the Jinwei Group, specializes in international sales, software system development, small appliances, home products, and design and manufacture of electronic sports products. Jinwei's production facility spans 50,000 square meters and is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, focusing on the development, manufacturing, and sales of industrial products. Key products include high-efficiency, convenient robot vacuum cleaners with multiple functions, as well as anti-collision, and durable household Bluetooth connection targets made of special noise-canceling materials.

Xian-fang Wu, Vice President of Jinwei International, stated, "Jinwei not only offers a wide range of product categories and items for customers to choose from but also provides professional services such as OEM logos and colored boxes. Our products are SGS certified, ensuring higher quality and safety. Meanwhile, we have also noticed that customers are paying more attention to sustainability. Currently, 90% of our operations are paperless, we also design our product materials according to customer requirements, meeting the needs of buyers who pursue environmental friendliness and product uniqueness."