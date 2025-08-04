Taiwan to host inaugural "Taiwan Weeks" in October to advance its role as Asia's asset management center

TAIPEI, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) of Taiwan announced the launch of the inaugural "Taiwan Weeks," a flagship initiative to be held from October 15 to 23, aimed at elevating Taiwan's position as a premier asset management center in Asia.

Speaking at the launch press conference in Taipei, FSC Chairperson Dr. Jin-Lung Peng described the initiative as a significant milestone in Taiwan's long-term strategy to attract international capital and deepen its integration into the global financial system.

The FSC and its partner organizations jointly launched “Taiwan Weeks” at an inaugural press conference.

"We warmly welcome global investors to explore the potential of Taiwan's capital markets and join us in shaping the future of asset management. Taiwan Weeks is more than a promotional event—it serves as a platform for global dialogue, innovation exchange, and cross-border investment collaboration," Peng said.

The event, meticulously prepared over six months, is led by the FSC with active participation from its Securities and Futures Bureau, Banking Bureau, and Insurance Bureau. The event is co-organized in partnership with four key stock exchange and financial infrastructure institutions—the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Taipei Exchange, Taiwan Futures Exchange, and Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation.

A Two-Week Showcase of Policy and Innovation

Over the course of two weeks, Taiwan Weeks will feature a series of activities highlighting key policy developments in asset management. Through interactive formats, the initiative seeks to deepen understanding of regulatory frameworks, promote innovation in financial products, advance financial inclusion, and support ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) sustainability. The event will also align with broader action plans to build a resilient and well-connected financial ecosystem.

The official website for Taiwan Weeks (taiwanweeks.com) is now live, offering global audiences access to event schedules, speaker line-ups, and insights related to Taiwan's capital market development.

International Engagement and Knowledge Sharing

The opening ceremony on October 15 will feature keynote addresses from global asset management leaders and panel discussions with scholars and experts. Topics will explore the evolving dynamics of capital markets and strategies to foster inclusive and sustainable growth across Asia.

Subsequent sessions will delve into critical areas such as ESG frameworks, corporate governance best practices, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), startup ecosystem support, and capital mobilization for public infrastructure. Distinguished speakers — including senior policymakers, international financial institutions, and thought leaders — will share insights on market resilience, cross-border collaboration, and long-term capital formation.

The FSC envisions "Taiwan Weeks" as a strategic platform for international engagement, fostering connections across talent development, financial innovation, and policy collaboration. By uniting local and global stakeholders, the event aims to catalyze cross-border investment partnerships, strengthen industry-academia cooperation, and generate actionable policy proposals through meaningful dialogue and knowledge sharing.

Key events include:

Date Event Description Oct. 15 Opening Ceremony The event kicks off with an open forum

exploring Taiwan's vision to become a

leading asset management center in Asia. Oct. 15 Asia Asset

Management Center

Forum Senior financial regulators and global

executives will engage in a high-level

discussion on Taiwan's current positioning

and future roadmap as a hub for asset

management in Asia. Oct. 15 Emerging Trends in

Investor Relations and

Engagement: ESG and

Sustainable Investing This session will focus on the evolving role of

investor relations and shareholder

engagement in capital markets.

International institutions will discuss ESG

integration, and Taiwan Depository &

Clearing Corporation (TDCC) will present its

latest IR platform. Oct. 16 Taipei Corporate

Governance Forum Under the theme "Corporate Sustainability

Transformation and ESG Practices", this

forum will feature prominent local and

international speakers sharing perspectives

on governance innovation and industry best

practices. Oct. 16 Asia Capital Markets

Summit Forum Representatives from leading exchanges

and global asset management firms will

address how Asian capital markets are

adapting to global trade frictions and

regulatory shifts, outlining strategic

responses and growth pathways. Oct. 16 Internationalization of

Asset Management This session will explore how banks and

financial institutions are innovating in

product design and asset allocation to

support evolving client demands and

international expansion. Oct. 17–19 2025 ETF Investment

Expo A three-day public expo designed to deepen

investor understanding of ETFs, featuring

seminars, interactive events, and guidance

on new products and responsible

investment approaches. Oct. 21 Asia Innovation Cup:

TIB x GISA＋

Fast-Tracking Startups

into the Capital

Market! Combining competition, panel discussions,

and cross-sector dialogue, this event aims

to help startups and emerging businesses

access capital markets and better

understand policy and market expectations. Oct. 21 Mobilizing Private

sector funds to invest

in Public infrastructure

- Public-Private

collaboration to build a

better Taiwan. Government agencies and stakeholders will

discuss how to attract private capital into

national infrastructure and public

development projects, highlighting best

practices in policy design and PPP models.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2743403/The_FSC_and_its_partner_organizations_jointly_launched__Taiwan_Weeks__at_an_inaugural_press_conferen.jpg