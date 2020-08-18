Taiwan Textile Firms to Showcase Latest Innovative, Sustainable and Intelligent Products Online on 25th and 26th AUG.

Day1 (25 th AUG., 10AM CEST): Four sustainable firms will be presenting their eco-friendly solutions: Creative Tech Textile Co., Ltd. presents the award winning SEAWOOL® & SMAWARM® fabrics that are made from oyster shells and recycled bottles. Evertex Fabrinology Limited brings its physical mosquito repellent fabrics with microfiber reduction properties to the table. Men-Chuen Fibre Industry Co., Ltd. introduces its OMBRE Yarn processed by the advanced dope dye technique which allows it to save more energy and water. Yi Shin Textile Industrial Co., Ltd. talks about its biodegradable Magic Yarn that can be converted into energy.

Day2 (26th AUG., 10AM CEST): Four innovative and intelligent firms will be presenting their cutting edge products:

Asiatic Fiber Corporation announces its IQMAX® Smart E-Textiles which relaxes your muscle with just one touch on your smart phone.

Singtex Industrial Co., Ltd. brings its STORMFLEECE, a single layer woven technology fabrics that is suitable for all types of environment.

Taiwan Paiho Limited presents its 2020 product highlights including Eco-friendly jacquard fabrics, soundless QUICKLOCK, and jacquard digital woven fabrics for shoes.

Tex-Ray Industrial Co., Ltd. presents its waterless color dye solution ECO-lor along with ECO-HD Print technology and fashionable anti-microbial protective clothing.

The two day online streaming event will be held via TTF's Textile Export Promotion Project (TEPP) official Facebook and YouTube on 25th and 26th AUG., 10AM CEST, do not miss this valuable opportunity to see some of the most cutting edge textile technologies and products firsthand!

*For more information, please visit the TEPP project website: http://export.textiles.org.tw/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1228500/premier_textile_manufacturers_showcase_latest_innovative_sustainable_intelligent_products_display.jpg

SOURCE Taiwan Textile Federation (TTF)