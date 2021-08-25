Taiwan's textile industry plays an important role in the Tokyo Games

TAIPEI, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Tokyo Games was postponed to August 2021 due to the impact of the epidemic, and just closed on August 8. The Chinese Taipei (Taiwan) team has performed outstandingly in the 2020 Tokyo Games and has won the most medals in the history of Taiwan's participation in the Games. The gathering of athletes from all over the world once again triggered the Olympic boom, and Taiwan's textile industry has also participated in the Games as a behind-the-scenes event. Taiwan's functional fabrics account for 70% of the global market, and Taiwan's textile industry is backing the internationally renowned brands. Major sports brands sponsor the Games and many national teams whose clothes are made from sustainable, functional fabrics in Taiwan.

Taiwan Textiles - Sustainable innovation for a better world to live in

Don't just "Think Taiwan for Textiles", go there. Taiwan is leading the world in earth friendly Textile innovation, sustainability, and continuous quality improvement. Best in class polymer development led by many large vertical companies keep Taiwan ahead of the curve. The world's leading Brands come to Taiwan first when looking for the latest and best innovation, including The North Face in outerwear, Under Armour in sport apparel, Jack Wolfskin rugged wear in Europe and the world's finest and fastest growing yoga apparel producers such as Lululemon. If you are looking for variety in bluesign manufacturing, Taiwan has the best and most available in the world.

Sportswear innovation

The Tokyo Games ended after overcoming hardship of global pandemic and show the athlete's passion and honor to the world. Stylish athletes and fashion designer also make the Games more glamorous and fashionable. Beyond stylish, innovative functional textiles are still an indispensable element of sportswear. Taiwan led by the finest knitting and woven facilities and is the leading supplier of sportswear fabrics. Functional fabrics provide high stretch with great fit the body shape, super lightweight, breathability, wicking, anti-bacteria and odor management properties in order to offering maximum comfort and boost performance. Taiwan has met the challenge and is the most reliable supplier of internationally renowned sports brands as Asics, On Running.

Shinkong textile sponsored the Chinese Taipei team's formal uniform, and the sports outfit co-sponsored by VICTOR and Men-Chuen Fibre Industry which is made by local recycled fiber and dyed with environmental-friendly pigment, while focuses on functionality involving comfort and breathe. Most of Taiwan fabric manufacturers have a collection of recycled polyester products in multiple categories in woven and knits. Many even are hard to find recycled Nylon. The mandate in this direction comes from its teams dedicated textile engineers driven both internally and by their core of leading-edge customers. Companies like Patagonia, dedicating to improving our environment, make Taiwan a primary source for textiles and development initiatives. The dedication to constant improvement has carved relationships that have now lasted many years. If comfortable apparel, yoga apparel, outdoor apparel, or just great workout clothing is your business, Taiwan's suppliers are must-see vendors.

