Taiwan opens Asian Asset Management Center Promotion Office, launches website to attract global capital

TAIPEI, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan has officially launched the Asian Asset Management Center (AAMC) Promotion Office and a dedicated website, reinforcing its role as a regional hub for global asset managers.

The FSC, TWSE, and partner organizations jointly launched “Asian Asset Management Center Promotion Office” at an inaugural press conference.

Established by the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) under the oversight of the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), the Promotion Office will serve as a centralized contact point for international firms seeking access to Taiwan's financial markets. It offers comprehensive consultation services by phone, online, and in person, covering regulatory compliance, licensing procedures, and operational matters.

The launch ceremony was attended by FSC Vice Chairperson Chen Yen-Liang, senior officials from the Kaohsiung City Government, representatives from the Taipei Exchange, Taiwan Futures Exchange, and Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation, financial industry associations, and the Big Four accounting firms. The event highlighted a unified commitment across regions and sectors to advance Taiwan's financial internationalization.

Policy reforms surpass expectations

Since the inception of the AAMC initiative in September 2024, the FSC has implemented 36 regulatory reforms, exceeding its 2025 target ahead of schedule. "These reforms are instrumental in positioning Taiwan as a strategic gateway for global asset managers entering the Asian market," Vice Chairperson Chen said.

Taiwan's asset management sector continues to gain momentum, with assets under management (AUM) rising by nearly NT$3 trillion year-on-year, while the July launch of the Kaohsiung Zone of the Asian Asset Management Center has already attracted a diverse mix of financial institutions, including banks, investment trusts, securities firms, insurers, and global accounting firms – underscoring growing market confidence.

New website enhances accessibility

TWSE also unveiled the AAMC website (https://www.aamc.tw), which consolidates updates from regulators, industry bodies, and affiliated agencies. The platform provides policy briefings, market insights, and tailored consultation services for institutional investors and the general public.

"Taiwan offers a compelling combination of robust private savings, a resilient financial system, and strong synergies with the tech sector. This gives us a strategic edge in developing a globally competitive asset management hub," said TWSE Chairman and CEO Sherman Lin. "The Promotion Office will play a pivotal role in translating policy into practice and unlocking new growth opportunities."

Both Vice Chairperson Chen and Chairman Lin emphasized that the AAMC initiative represents a long-term, collaborative endeavor with global aspirations. "The establishment of the Promotion Office and its online platform marks a critical step in Taiwan's journey to strengthen its position in global finance," Chen concluded.

Consultation services now available

The AAMC Promotion Office has launched front-line consultation services to support firms establishing operations in Taiwan. Services are accessible via a toll-free hotline (+886-800-88-66-99), an online inquiry platform (https://act.twse.com.tw/Q202507155/), and scheduled consultations – available either in person or via video conference. These services offer professional guidance on regulatory compliance, licensing procedures, and operational requirements. Additionally, the office will actively promote AAMC policies and achievements across domestic and international markets.

For more information, visit: https://www.aamc.tw

