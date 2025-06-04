Taiwan Mobile's "AI Ocean Project" Wins International Biodiversity Award as "AI with Purpose Global Summit" Concludes in Taipei

TAIPEI, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI with Purpose Global Summit Taipei 2025," co-hosted by Taiwan Mobile, the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), and the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA), successfully wrapped up today. The two-day summit brought together nearly 1,000 experts from industry, government, and academia, focusing on The Enabling Role and Promise of AI in Sustainability, Digital Infrastructure, and Setting a Global Stage. A highlight of the summit's conclusion was the Digital with Purpose Awards, where Taiwan Mobile's "AI Ocean" won the prestigious Biodiversity Award. Selected from over 24 global contenders, this marks the second consecutive year Taiwan Mobile has earned this international recognition, following its "MyCharge" service's Smart City Award in 2024. The win underscores Taiwan's leadership in leveraging AI for ecological conservation and sustainable practices.

Today's (June 29th) proceedings kicked off with Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh (General Director, Delta Research Center) emphasizing smart matching for green electricity as key to sustainable AI expansion. Following him, Dr. Yi-Chin Lin (Deputy Minister, Ministry of Digital Affairs) discussed establishing a global governance platform, detailing Taiwan's five core strategies for AI development: computing power, data sharing, talent, industry promotion, and capital investment.

Taiwan Mobile's award-winning "AI Ocean Project" stands out for its innovative integration of AI image recognition, generative AI chatbots, and citizen participation to create the first comprehensive marine species knowledge base in Traditional Chinese. Over 9,000 citizens have contributed more than 19,000 images, helping the AI system identify over 150 common Taiwanese marine species.

Iris Liu, VP of Sustainable Brand & PR at Taiwan Mobile and GeSI Board Member, highlighted the "AI Ocean Project" as a testament to Taiwan Mobile's commitment to the Digital with Purpose, which it has championed since 2020. "This award isn't just about technological innovation; it's about the value of using digital power for sustainable transformation," said Liu.

Luís Neves, CEO of GeSI, expressed the summit's profound significance in Taiwan, emphasizing the "AI with Purpose" philosophy: "This is not a competition to control the planet, but a shared effort to build a peaceful, sustainable future for all." He confirmed GeSI's commitment to return to Taipei next year.

Richard Lee, Chairman of TEEMA, reinforced this vision, stating, "AI must become a force for social good and environmental sustainability." He affirmed Taiwan's dedication to sustainable AI development and global collaboration.

