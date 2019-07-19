Taiwan Franchise Brand Pavilion Stands Apart at Malaysia International Retail & Franchise Exhibition (MIRF 2019)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TAITRA organized a group of Taiwanese franchise brands and established the 'Taiwan Franchise Brand Pavilion' to participate in Malaysia International Retail & Franchise Exhibition (MIRF 2019), held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 18th to 20th July, 2019.

Sponsored by the Bureau of Foreign Trade, MOEA, TAITRA organized 10 Taiwanese companies in the food and beverage chain industry to participate in the exhibition, including CoCo, NUTTEA, Fried Chicken Master, CROWN RELISH, 91APP, BubbleZ, Morning Chicken Crowing, EC RESTAURANT MANAGEMENT GROUP. Exhibits included the tea beverage, light meals, APP, and seasoning. The 3-day showcase at the Taiwan Franchise Brand Pavilion attracted lots of visitors including the local Malaysians and buyers from ASEAN countries who were highly interested in Taiwanese franchise brands.

The Taiwanese brands became the spotlight of the exhibition and attracted local TV and media for interviews. They have confidence that the exhibition will raise the spirits of the Taiwanese companies, encouraging them to expand themselves in the Malaysian market also. The company also believes that Taiwanese brands can create their own competitive advantage in Malaysia and other markets.

Malaysia is considered as a relatively more internationalized country among ASEAN countries. Consumers in Malaysia seem to be more acceptable to foreign brands. Therefore, Malaysia is always chosen to be the first spot to develop ASEAN and Asia market by many international brands. 'Franchising and Licensing Asia' is organized by Franchising and Licensing Association, Malaysia, and it is now considered as the most internationalized franchising exhibition in Asia. MIRF 2019 is the 4th edition of the event; it attracted more than 18,000 professional buyers from 10 countries for business consulting.

SOURCE Taiwan Franchise Brand Pavilion