Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC) Partners with Proxymity to Provide Cross-Border Straight Through Processing (STP) Voting Services

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the competent authority's "Corporate Governance Roadmap 2013.", the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC) began building a cross-border Straight Through Processing (STP) voting mechanism in 2014 to provide enhanced cross-border STP voting services for Taiwan's capital market, by establishing system connectivity with international proxy voting service providers.

In 2026, TDCC has successfully established a new partnership with Proxymity, the world's largest digital-native proxy voting platform, to enable foreign institutional shareholders to participate more efficiently in shareholder meetings of Taiwanese companies. This initiative has successfully enhanced voting efficiency for foreign shareholders of listed companies, while strengthening Taiwan's international profile in corporate governance.

Through this partnership, foreign institutional investors using Proxymity's platform will gain direct access to TDCC's cross-border voting infrastructure, creating a fast, transparent, and fully digital voting experience. The collaboration enables real-time vote transmission, eliminating traditional delays and manual processes that have historically complicated cross-border proxy voting.

Dean Little, Proxymity's Co-Founder and CEO said, "This collaboration enables seamless digital participation for Proxymity-connected international institutional investors in Taiwanese shareholder meetings. Digital-native platforms are purpose-built to solve the complexity and inefficiency of cross-border voting. Our partnership will provide institutional investors with the transparency, speed, and reliability they need to effectively exercise their ownership rights in Taiwanese companies."

The demand for efficient cross-border voting in Taiwan continues to accelerate. In 2025 alone, foreign shareholders completed approximately 130,000 electronic voting instructions—representing approximately 142 billion shares—through TDCC's cross-border STP voting infrastructure, with electronic voting accounting for 97.38 percent of all foreign shareholder votes. This demonstrates both the critical importance of digital voting channels and the strong engagement of international investors in Taiwan's corporate governance.

TDCC Chairman Bing-Huei Lin emphasized the strategic value of the partnership, "This collaboration with Proxymity further deepens our service offerings for both issuers and institutional investor shareholders. By providing foreign shareholders with modern, efficient voting channels, we encourage greater participation in the corporate governance of Taiwan's capital market. We look forward to working with Proxymity to strengthen the protection of foreign shareholder rights and continue enhancing the transparency and international alignment of Taiwan's corporate governance framework."