Taiwan Data Center Market to Hit Investment of $3.21 Billion by 2028, Development of Artificial Intelligence to Play Crucial Role in Market Expansion - Arizton

28 Jun, 2023, 19:50 BST
CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Taiwan data center market will grow at a CAGR of 14.57% during 2022-2028.
To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3874
The Taiwan data center market is one of the emerging data center markets in APAC, led by proximity to China, significant digitalization, industrial land development, growing fiber connectivity, and the increasing presence of cloud service providers. The market has strong connectivity via submarine cables, with around 13 cables connecting the market to various parts of the world and two upcoming cables currently in the deployment stage.
Taiwan's data center market includes around seven unique third-party data center service providers operating around 15 facilities. The country is currently witnessing investments in around six upcoming facilities expected to be operational in the coming years.
Taiwan Data Center Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 3.21 Billion
|
Market Size (Area)
|
194 thousand sq. Feet (2028)
|
Market Size (Power Capacity)
|
46 MW (2028)
|
CAGR Investment (2022-2028)
|
14.57 %
|
Colocation Market Size (Revenue)
|
USD 220 Million (2028)
|
Historic Year
|
2021-2022
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3874
Market Trends & Drivers
In March 2023, Taiwan's government launched The Taiwan AI Center of Excellence (Taiwan AICoE) to develop artificial intelligence in the market. The increased usage of artificial intelligence will significantly grow the data traffic and the demand for data centers with the installation of efficient infrastructure in the market. The data traffic generated from these high-power computing technologies is of higher bandwidth, which, in turn, will grow the rack power density. Moreover, strong connectivity is one of the critical components of the location selection for a data center. The market is connected to around 13 existing submarine cables, such as APCN-2, Cross-Straits Cable Network (CSCN), EAC-C2C, Trans-Pacific Express (TPE) Cable System, Taiwan Strait Express-1 (TSE-1) and others. In September 2022, Vena Energy, an APAC-based renewable energy company, announced plans to launch two offshore wind energy projects, namely, Wei-Na and Wei-Long, in Taiwan, with a power capacity of around 1.8 GW. Taiwan plans to invest around $170 billion in decarbonizing public and private sectors by 2050.
Looking for More Information? Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3874
Segmentation Analysis
- In Taiwan, VRLA battery-based UPS systems are dominating the market. However, Lithium-ion batteries will slowly replace them, thereby decreasing data center OPEX.
- The data center market in Taiwan is likely to witness high demand for data centers with multiple modules, having a total capacity of up to 2 MW and N+N or 2N redundant configurations.
- Diesel generators will be commonly adopted in Taiwan because of their configuration to support high power capacities during outages.
- Far EasTone Telecommunications' TPKC Cloud Computing Center has 1800kWX4 generator sets, 48,000 liters of oil tanks, six hours of on-site fueling, and 2N exterior fueling sets.
Why Should You Buy This Research?
- Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Taiwan colocation market revenue.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Taiwan by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across states in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Taiwan data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Taiwan
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 7
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 4
- Coverage: 6+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Taiwan
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)
- Retail vs. Wholesale Colocation Market
- Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The Taiwan market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.
The report includes the investment in the following areas:
- IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizers & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Fujitsu
- Hitachi Vantara
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- MiTAC Holdings
- Pure Storage
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Super Micro Computer
- Wiwynn
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- CTCI
- Data Knit
- DLB Associates
- MAA Group
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Pacific Engineers and Constructors (PECL)
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- ATEN
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- EAE
- Eaton
- Green Revolution Cooling
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- Siemens
- STULZ
- TECO Electric & Machinery
- Trane
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Acer e-Enabling Data Center
- Chief Telecom
- Chunghwa Telecom
- Far EasTone Telecommunications
- NTT Communications
- Taiwan Mobile
New Entrants
- Empyrion DC
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
Table of Content
- Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Taiwan
- Historical Market Scenario
- 15+ Unique Data Center Properties
- Data Center IT Load Capacity
- Data Center White Floor Area Space
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
- Cities Covered
- Taipei
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Data Center Projects
- Investment Opportunities In Taiwan
- Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors of the Taiwan Market
- Investment Opportunities in Taiwan
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
- Data Center Colocation Market In Taiwan
- Colocation Services Market in Taiwan
- Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation
- Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Trends
- Market Restraints
- Market Segmentation
- IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
- Breakup of Construction Cost
- General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
- Tier Standard Investment
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Construction Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
- New Entrants
- Appendix
- Market Derivation
- Quantitative Summary
Arizton's Expertise in Data Center Industry
Exhaustive syndicated reports, databases, country-wise market analysis, & customized consulting projects are published by our team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who possess exemplary skills in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research. Subscribe to our exhaustive portfolios to access premium research reports at competitive prices. Partner with Arizton for your next strategic business decision and gain a competitive advantage with real-time, data-driven research.
Why Arizton?
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
100% more data and analysis
1500+ reports published till date
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Contact Us
Call: +1-312-235-2040
+1 302 469 0707
Mail: enquiry@arizton.com
Contact Us: https://www.arizton.com/contact-us
Blog: https://www.arizton.com/blog
Website: https://www.arizton.com/
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2142971/Taiwan_Data_Center_Market.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence
Share this article