Taiwan Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 4.47 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Taiwan data center market report.

CHICAGO, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 23.60% during the period 2020−2026. Taiwan data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get insights on 11 existing data centers and 1 upcoming facilities spread across 4 cities including Taipei and other cities.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The Taiwan data center market is a rapidly growing one, with its strategic location, increased digital initiatives by the government, and Hong Kong losing luster owing to China implementing the new National Security Law in the city all contributing to Taiwan's growth. Within Taiwan , Taipei is the major data center hub, with 11 third-party data centers contributing to over 85% of the existing power capacity in the country. Other cities such as Taichung, Tainan, and Taoyuan have also received data center investments. NTT Communications, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone Telecommunications, Chunghwa Telecom, eASPNet, and AnsonNet are some of the prominent colocation providers in Taiwan . The market is led by local operators, with increased investments and activity expected by global operators during the forecast period. In 2018, the Executive Yuan introduced the "5+2" innovative industries program to drive industrial growth in the country and include projects such under intelligent machinery and IoT (Asia Silicon Valley), among others leading to further demand for data centers to store and process data generated. Neihu Technology Park, Nangang Software Park, Southern Taiwan Science Park, Hsinchu Science Park, and Yunlin technology-based industrial park are major science & technology parks that can provide tax incentives for data center development and other technology, including Cloud, AI, and IoT. The Taiwan government aims to decrease the production of nuclear power generation by 2025. In 2009, the government passed the Renewable Energy Development Act and set a target to generate 20% electricity generation from renewable sources by 2025.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Taiwan

Facilities Covered (Existing): 11



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1



Coverage: 4 cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Taiwan

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standard

Key Market Participants – List of 15 IT infrastructure providers, 4 construction service providers, 14 support infrastructure providers, and 4 data center investors

Taiwan Data Center Market – Segmentation

eASPNet provides cloud computing and value-added applications in Taiwan . It has provided cloud computing services for VMware, Taiwan Mobile, and Shan-Loong Transportation. Chunghwa Telecom has signed a joint agreement with Quanta Computer to develop cloud computing software, services, and hardware products in Taiwan .

. It has provided cloud computing services for VMware, Taiwan Mobile, and Shan-Loong Transportation. Chunghwa Telecom has signed a joint agreement with Quanta Computer to develop cloud computing software, services, and hardware products in . Diesel generators are commonly adopted generators in Taiwan because of their configuration to support higher power capacity during outages. The data center in Taiwan are likely to witness high demand for data centers with multiple modules, having a total capacity of up to 2 MW and N+N or 2N redundant configurations.

because of their configuration to support higher power capacity during outages. The data center in are likely to witness high demand for data centers with multiple modules, having a total capacity of up to 2 MW and N+N or 2N redundant configurations. The 42U rack cabinets are likely to dominate the Taiwan market during the forecast period. The 45U-47U rack cabinets will also witness higher adoption. OCP-based racks are also expected to gain adoption in the future.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure



Electrical Infrastructure



Mechanical Infrastructure



General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches and Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chillers



Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development



Installation and Commissioning Services



Building & Engineering Design



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Taiwan Data Center Market – Dynamics

In January 2020, telecom service providers Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone Telecommunications, Taiwan Star Telecom, and Asia Pacific Telecom participated in the 5G spectrum auction, with the Taiwan telecom regulator National Communications Commission (NCC) receiving a total bid amount of around USD 4.6 billion. In June 2020, Chunghwa Telecom was the first telecom operator to receive a license from the National Communications Commission (NCC) to deploy 5G commercial services based on the non-standalone (NSA) 5G architecture. It aims to deploy around 10,000 5G base stations across Taiwan by the end of 2021. In July 2020, Taiwan Mobile launched 5G commercial services, covering 50% of its population under the services as of 2021. The company provides around 80% 5G coverage in six special municipalities, with 5G internet traffic covering approximately 70% across the country. By the end of 2021, the 5G penetration rate is expected to reach to 30% in Taiwan after the launch of 5G. Globally, Taiwan ranks third in terms of 5G download speeds (272.3 Mbps). In 2021, HTC and Kaohsiung City Government announced the launch of the first 5G standalone architecture private network and edge cloud VR Solution open for Taiwan businesses.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Procurement of Renewable Energy

Impact of COVID-19 on the Taiwan Data Center Industry

IoT Investments Drive Market Growth

Artificial Intelligence to Drive Demand Data Center Investments

Norway Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

(Area and Power Capacity) Taipei



Other Cities

List of upcoming facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos



Broadcom



Cisco Systems



Dell Technologies



Extreme Networks



Fujitsu



Hitachi Vantara



IBM



Mitac Holdings



Pure Storage



Lenovo



Netapp



Quanta Cloud Technology



Super Micro Computer



Wiwynn

Data Center Construction Market Contractors & Sub Contractors

AECOM



M+W Group



Pacific Engineers and Constructors (PECL)



MAA Group

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB



Aten



Caterpillar



Cummins



Delta Electronics



Eaton



HITEC-Power Protection



Mitsubishi Electric



Legrand



Rittal



Schneider Electric



STULZ



Trane



Vertiv Group

Key Investors

Chunghwa Telecom



Chief Telecom



Far EasTone Telecommunications



Taiwan Mobile

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

