TaiPei-based Hong Tong Technology Acquires Initio's Entire Encryption Division.

Purchase ensures that Initio's encryption chip IP and manufacturing remain in Taiwan

TAIPEI, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Tong Technology Co., a registered Taiwanese corporation, today announced the September 2024 acquisition of Initio's entire encryption storage product line, which includes Initio's USB Bridge (USB-EMMC/SATA/ PCIe) controller ICs with embedded crypto-engines, all associated firmware, ASICs, technical support, and its IP ownership. All manufacturing operations will continue to be conducted in Taiwan–as has been the case from the technology's inception–and managed from Hong Tong's Taipei headquarters.

"We are excited to globally announce this acquisition which took place last year. In addition to our existing key technologies in personal data management and intelligent translation, this acquisition significantly enhances our data encryption capabilities," said Thomas Chao, Hong Tong President. "It also resolves our long-standing need for robust data confidentiality mechanisms in our product line, making strong encryption a fundamental feature of our new offerings."

Hong Tong's immediate plans for Initio's encryption technology includes integration into its personal digital management solutions, with a focus on diversification and development of encryption applications.

About Hong Tong:

Established in 2019, Taipei-based Hong Tong Technology is a wholly owned subsidiary of Instant Corporation--a registered Taiwanese corporation--and specializes in Flash controllers, TF card sales, and consumer electronics.