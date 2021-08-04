TAIGER readies for hypergrowth with SAP APJ President Stephen Watts joining as Chief Operating Officer

Watts brings to TAIGER extensive global leadership in software and services. He has a proven track record of driving transformative growth in early stage and global operations. He served as President and COO of SAP across Asia Pacific Japan from 2007 to 2013, leading the company's massive revenue acceleration to over €2.6Billion annually before focusing on his passion for early-stage companies in software technology industries.

Steve's appointment is a clear reflection of the immediacy of opportunity that TAIGER is capturing. "Steve is a force of nature in the technology industry. His leadership and operational vision accelerate our momentum in service of our customers and as a strategic partner enabling growth at scale." said Sinuhé Arroyo, founder and Chief Executive Officer at TAIGER. "We are on a mission to unlock better growth and productivity in every global enterprise through hybrid A.I. Steve's joining lends a strong hand and it's perfectly timed as we accelerate globally."

TAIGER is present in Singapore, Madrid, Moscow, Dubai and Mexico with more than 50 global projects across various industries. Today's announcement builds on the earlier appointment of long time IBM executive Bruno Di Leo to the TAIGER Board of Directors as the company accelerates its success in the automation of mission-critical and cognitive processes with their natural language processing and hybrid AI technology.

"TAIGER has an exciting vision and tremendous technological capabilities that bring new opportunities to businesses and government agencies globally, expanding a critical market segment within the information technology industry," said Watts. "Customers are leveraging TAIGER solutions to reinvent yesterday's business processes and unlock business value in real time. I am excited to join this incredible team at this inflection of growth and customer success."

TAIGER unlocks better growth for enterprises by giving them the tools to automate complex cognitive tasks in end to end operations. Its hybrid AI platform, Omnitive has helped global banks and financial institutions like Banco Santander and Otkritie Bank, and various government agencies in Singapore accelerate digital transformation and maximise ROI. TAIGER's technology is accredited by Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and has won numerous industry awards and recognition including Gartner's Hype Cycle for Natural Language Technology and Ontology in 2020 and IDC innovator in AI in 2019. TAIGER is headquartered in Singapore with presence in Madrid, Dubai and Mexico City.

