TAICCA and Federation Studios Establish Official Partnership to Deepen Collaboration and Move Toward the Global Market

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), established in June 2019 and supported by the Ministry of Culture, is a professional intermediary organization working to facilitate the development of Taiwan's content industries including film and TV, publishing, pop music, ACG, and more.

Founded by Pascal Breton and co-led by Lionel Uzan and Marco Chimenz, Federation Studios heralds a new breed of independent European studios, focusing on the creation, production, financing and distribution of high-quality original productions for the global market. Federation Studios works with the best talents worldwide and partners on the scene today to create a strong distribution portfolio as well as an array of premium international productions. The group federates 35 production companies located in Paris, Los Angeles, Rome, Madrid, London, Berlin, Cologne and Tel-Aviv and is experiencing a strong and rapid growth, with 40 series and 31 films that will be delivered in 2025.

The establishment of this partnership with Federation Studios will accelerate the co-production between Europe and Asia, and strengthen the industry networks so as to build up a Euroasia distribution network while collaborating with both parties on training programs in script development and production.

The agreement was signed by Pascal Breton, president of Federation Studios and TAICCA Chairperson Homme Tsai and witnessed by Jérémie Kessler, European and International Affairs director from CNC (Centre national du cinéma et de l'image animée) and Laurence Herszberg, General Director of Séries Mania.

Franck Paris, director of the Bureau Français de Taipei, congratulates this alliance between Taiwan and France and he looks forward to future collaboration in the Euroasia distribution network.

TAICCA chairperson Homme Tsai noted that through this cooperative partnership with Federation Studios, Taiwan will be able to optimize the exchange of resources with Europe, while boosting the development potential of cultural and creative industries in the global market.

Pascal Breton, president of Federation Studios, noted during the signing ceremony, that this agreement is "a fantastic opportunity for Federation to develop films and series shot and co-produced in Taiwan, and to reinforce our distribution base for our European catalogue in the Asian territories. The exceptional expertise of Taiwanese professionals in technological innovation, as well as their creativity in the audiovisual industries, will be a major asset and we aim at combining and optimizing them with Federation's talents and know-how. With this first agreement in Asia, Federation completes its rapidly growing international development in Europe, and which is accelerating in the US, Latin America, and Africa."

