Tageos Launches World's First FlexIC-based RFID Product Lines Powered by Pragmatic Semiconductor Technology

Partnership delivers industry-leading sustainable innovation to unlock market opportunity for low-carbon NFC connectivity at scale.

The new Tageos 'EOS Lite' and 'EOS Zero ® Lite' product lines are purpose-built solutions, minimizing carbon footprint through innovative antenna designs, ultra-thin FlexIC technology from Pragmatic Semiconductor, and sustainable manufacturing processes.

The EOS-932 Zero Lite PR1301 is a sustainable paper-based NFC inlay and the first product in this new range of inlays and tags.

Both the EOS Lite and the EOS Zero Lite families use the newest RFID technology with the Pragmatic NFC Connect PR1301 chip to significantly reduce materials, carbon footprint, and costs.

MONTPELLIER, France and CAMBRIDGE, England, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tageos, a global leader in RFID and BLE inlays, and Pragmatic Semiconductor, a pioneer in flexible semiconductor technology, today announced the expansion of their long-term strategic partnership with the launch of Tageos' latest product portfolio based on Pragmatic's flexible and sustainable NFC Connect product line. The new Tageos EOS Lite and EOS Zero Lite lines deliver innovative antenna designs with slim, low-carbon footprints, supporting growing demand for item-level intelligence and new market opportunities to connect our physical and digital worlds.

The EOS-932 Zero Lite PR1301 is a cost-effective, sustainable paper-based NFC inlay designed for seamless integration into paper packaging and labels. It enables a wide variety of mass market applications such as consumer engagement and product authentication where sustainability, form factor, and digital connectivity are critical. Combining the ultra-thin Pragmatic NFC Connect chip with a paper-based inlay antenna supports smooth integration to enable high-volume manufacturing, cost-effective deployment, and improved paper recyclability across retail packaging and labels.

Developed at the Tageos Innovation Center of Excellence (ICoE), the new products harness the company's expertise in sustainable RFID inlays and tags and are the first to feature Pragmatic's NFC Connect PR1301 chip. With its ultra-thin, flexible design, the chip is imperceptible to the touch, allowing for discreet integration into curved surfaces, on packaging or within products, to unlock mass market item-level intelligence in areas traditionally constrained by cost, supply chain, and sustainability challenges.

By enabling scalable digital product identity and consumer smartphone interaction, the new inlay supports emerging physical-digital integration, recycling in modern retail supply chains, and the digitization of the customer journey. Brands and retailers can now embed discreet NFC functionality into packaging without altering its appearance, reduce their overall carbon footprint, and transform products into powerful marketing channels for consumer engagement, product authentication, and brand protection.

"Our close collaboration with Pragmatic Semiconductor combines innovation with a clear vision for sustainability, enabling customers to deliver highly scalable, cost-effective, and truly sustainable NFC inlays for smart packaging applications," said Matthieu Picon, CEO, Tageos. "The new and growing FlexIC-based product lines EOS Lite and EOS Zero Lite are yet another example of our path to success, opening new possibilities for brands to connect to their customers through their products and the consumer's most personal device, the smartphone."

"Bringing this innovation to market is an exciting deployment of our FlexIC technology. With Tageos, we are addressing the rapidly expanding opportunity to seamlessly integrate intelligence at item level and deliver sustainable, connected experiences at scale," said David Moore, CEO, Pragmatic Semiconductor. "Together, we are shaping a new era of smarter packaging, enabling direct consumer engagement with virtually any item to prove authenticity, deepen trust, and unlock data-driven insights and transparency across the value chain."

Prototype samples of the new EOS-932 Zero Lite PR1301 will be available by the end of Q2 on request. A further suite of new companion products will launch later this year. Volume orders are expected to be available from Q3 2026.

About Tageos

Tageos® is a global market leader in the design and manufacturing of RFID and wireless IoT inlays and tags. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality, innovative products and sensors (RAIN RFID/UHF, NFC/HF, BLE), enabling end-customers such as retailers, brand owners, and industrial manufacturers to identify, authenticate, track and trace a wide range of products and assets. Tageos is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified and holds ARC Quality Certification from Auburn University's RFID Lab. Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Tageos operates manufacturing sites and offices in France, USA, China, Germany, Hong Kong (SAR), India, Italy, and Mexico. Tageos has been part of the Fedrigoni Group since 2022.

Learn more at www.tageos.com.

About Pragmatic Semiconductor

Pragmatic Semiconductor is pioneering flexible semiconductor technology at scale to sustainably bridge the digital and physical worlds. With optimised, purpose-led design and sustainable innovation at its core, Pragmatic designs and manufactures flexible integrated circuits (FlexICs) – ultra-thin, flexible form factor semiconductors.

Pragmatic's products, FlexIC platforms and foundry services empower customers to deliver flexible innovation with connect, sense and compute capabilities, enabling sustainable edge and item-level intelligence at scale and speed. The Pragmatic FlexIC Foundry operates a unique and innovative process offering sustainable production and rapid innovation cycle times, coupled with a pathway to supply chain resilience.

Learn more at www.pragmaticsemi.com.

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