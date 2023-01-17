TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team Places Second; Cato Networks Debuts as Official SASE Partner

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team taps the Cato SASE Cloud for a second-place finish in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 2023 opening race in Mexico City

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world's leading single-vendor SASE platform, debuted this weekend as the Official Cybersecurity & Networking Partner of the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit in Mexico City. The Cato SASE Cloud interconnected and secured the team's IT systems throughout the race weekend.

Inside the cockpit of the Porsche 99X Electric Gen3. Cato enables the secure transfer of critical data to the cloud for analysis.

At the Mexico City E-Prix, the new Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 race car achieved a brilliant one-two result. The Porsche customer squad Avalanche Andretti won the opening round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Mexico City with its driver Jake Dennis (GBR). For the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, the works driver Pascal Wehrlein (GER), the 2022 winner in Mexico, took the flag in second place after a spirited charge through the field.

Mexico City E-Prix is the first of 16 Formula E competitions in 2023 around the globe. In each race, teams will push electric vehicle technology to its limit. Cato Networks will assist the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team throughout the course of the racing calendar.

"Cato Networks is primarily used to help overcome the challenges of connecting and securing distributed IT systems," said Eyal Webber-Zvik, VP of Product Marketing and Strategic Alliances at Cato Networks. "TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team needs to securely transmit and access large volume of data completely uninterrupted over a race weekend, and the most suitable technology to support that is the Cato SASE Cloud. We're thrilled to get that first race under our belt and look forward to continuing to work with the team to break records and boundaries."

TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team utilizes the Cato Networks SASE platform to securely connect the race teams all over the world to its headquarter. During race weekends, the team transfers vital data across the Cato global private backbone to the factory database for real-time analysis, and back to the drivers and tech teams for boosting the team performance. Cato Network is proud that its SASE platform has been selected to give the TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team a competitive edge.

About Cato Networks

Cato provides the world's most robust single-vendor SASE platform, converging Cato SD-WAN and a cloud-native security service edge, Cato SSE 360, into a global cloud service. Cato SASE Cloud optimizes and secures application access for all users and locations everywhere. Using Cato, customers easily replace costly and rigid legacy MPLS with modern network architecture based on SD-WAN, secure and optimize a hybrid workforce working from anywhere, and enable seamless cloud migration. Cato enforces granular access policies, protects users against threats, and prevents sensitive data loss, all easily managed from a single pane of glass. With Cato, businesses are ready for whatever's next.

