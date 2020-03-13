TAG Heuer Introduces A New Generation Luxury Connected Watch

FRÉDÉRIC ARNAULT, TAG HEUER'S CHIEF STRATEGY AND DIGITAL OFFICER, HOSTED THE LAUNCH OF THE NEW EDITION ON MARCH 12TH, 2020 IN NEW YORK.

ALI KRIEGER, ASHLYN HARRIS & PAULINA VEGA ATTENDED THE IMMERSIVE EVENT IN NY.

THE NEW CONNECTED COMBINES ELEGANCE AND CRAFTSMANSHIP WITH NEW HIGH-TECH FEATURES FOR A CUSTOMISED PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL EXPERIENCE FOCUSED ON PERFORMANCE.

LA CHAUX-DE-FONDS, Switzerland, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG Heuer pioneered the luxury connected watch segment in 2015 and with the third generation of its visionary Connected timepiece, the brand makes a design and technological statement that further solidifies its position as leader of the luxury connected watch category for the long term.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8703851-tag-heuer-connected-watch-launch/

The TAG Heuer Connected has the elegance of a chronograph-inspired timepiece crafted in the purest watchmaking tradition, with a 45-mm case in noble materials like stainless-steel titanium, ceramic or sapphire crystal, subtle polishes, mechanical pushers and a rotating crown, as well as interchangeable strap choices with a folding buckle. The all-active OLED touchscreen displays a choice of custom-designed dials, mechanical or digitally inspired.

The highlight of this new model is the immersive sports experience developed in-house, the TAG Heuer Sport app. It provides detailed tracking for golf, running, cycling, walking and fitness sessions thanks to the watch's built-in GPS and heart-rate monitor, among other sensors. The experience on the wrist is complemented by a newly developed TAG Heuer mobile companion app.

In addition, a range of daily connected services offered from Wear OS by Google will enhance the user's daily life, including notifications, Google Assistant, Google Translate, Google Pay where enabled, music controls, agenda, weather, maps and more.

TAG Heuer's Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Frédéric Arnault, who has led this ambitious project and built the brand's internal technological expertise over the past two years, explains: "The TAG Heuer Connected watch was designed and engineered with the same passion and attention to detail as our mechanical watches. The Connected watch is not only a beautiful timepiece, it's a truly immersive experience, as it now sits within a complete TAG Heuer digital ecosystem geared towards performance and sports. It expresses the brand in a completely new way and offers limitless possibilities in terms of innovation for the future and will lead the way into a new era for TAG Heuer."

The new TAG Heuer Connected watch is available in four references and lands in select stores worldwide and at www.tagheuer.com on Friday, 13 March 2020.

Further texts, images and videos are available at https://presscorner.tagheuer.com/directlogin

#DontCrackUnderPressure

Related Links

http://www.tagheuer.com



SOURCE TAG Heuer