Tactical UAV (Drone) Market worth $7.86 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Tactical UAV (Drone) Market is projected to reach USD 7.86 billion by 2030, from USD 5.27 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 80 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Tactical UAV (Drone) Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Tactical UAV (Drone) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 5.27 billion

USD 5.27 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.86 billion

USD 7.86 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.3%

Tactical UAV (Drone) Market Trends & Insights:

The tactical UAV (Drone) market is growing as defense agencies invest in better ISR capabilities to address changing security risks with rising geopolitical tensions, accelerating the adoption of tactical UAVs to enhance mission readiness and operational effectiveness.

By Application, the >600 kg segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate from 2025 to 2030.

By Range, BVLOS is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

By Wing Type, the fixed wing segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By Region, Europe is estimated to account for a 39.9% revenue share in 2025.

The tactical UAV (drone) market is driven by increasing demand for real-time intelligence to support timely and informed decision-making in complex operational environments. Defense organizations are investing in unmanned platforms to extend mission reach while minimizing personnel exposure. Continuous advancements in endurance, autonomy, and secure communications further enhance the operational and commercial significance of tactical UAV systems.

By range, BVLOS is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

BVLOS is expected to hold the largest share of the tactical UAV (drone) market, as defense and government users now prioritize extended-range operations beyond visual line of sight. This capability supports ISR, wide-area monitoring, and continuous mission execution across challenging environments. As regulatory frameworks, secure command and control links, and detect-and-avoid technologies advance, BVLOS operations enhance asset utilization, lower manpower needs, and enable scalable deployment of tactical UAV systems.

By wing type, rotary wing is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Rotary-wing UAVs are expected to experience the highest growth in the tactical UAV (drone) industry due to their operational flexibility in confined spaces and environments with limited infrastructure. Their vertical take-off and landing capability allows deployment from urban areas, naval platforms, and forward operating bases without the need for runways. Additionally, their suitability for short-range ISR, logistics support, and tactical resupply missions, combined with precise hovering and recovery capabilities, is boosting adoption among defense and security users.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for tactical UAVs due to ongoing defense investments in unmanned systems and their integration into military and homeland security operations. The region demonstrates early adoption of autonomous systems, AI-enabled mission technologies, and secure communications. Continuous force modernization efforts, regular operational deployments, and strong collaboration between defense agencies and domestic manufacturers are driving the procurement and expansion of tactical UAV capabilities.

General Atomics (US ), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), and IAI (Israel) are the major players in the tactical UAV (drone) companies.

