Tactical Radio Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 7.7 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research.

The Tactical Radio Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.2% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 7.7 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the tactical radio market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 US$ 7.7 Billion in 2028 Growth (CAGR) 4.2% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2016-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 60+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on the Tactical Radio Market

The tactical radio market is segmented based on platform type, product type, frequency type, and region.

Based on platform type- The market is bifurcated into ground-based, naval-based, and airborne platforms. The ground-based platform is expected to remain the biggest market for tactical radios in the foreseeable future. These radios are frequently used for every ground-based tactical operation and mission. Moreover, with the increasing terror threats and border disputes, the demand for ground tactical radios is expected to intensify. For example, in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian military was reportedly using the Chinese-manufactured BaoFeng UV-82HP tactical radios for communication with their military personnel, who were stationed in Ukraine.

Based on product type- The market is classified as fixed tactical radios and deployed tactical radios. Between both products, deployed tactical radios account for the dominant market share. With the increasing demand for effective communication for military personnel (armed forces, air forces, and naval forces) on the move, the deployed tactical radios have gained prominence. The air-to-ground tactical radios have witnessed a large demand in recent years to ensure proper multi-domain interoperability.

Based on frequency type- The market is segmented into HF, VHF/UHF, and VHF/UHF with SATCOM. Among these frequency types, VHF/UHF is the most used frequency type for tactical radios. VHF/UHF radios were considered a breakthrough in the tactical radio market. They serve as a reliable source of two-way communication. Similarly, HF tactical radios are generally used for long-range communication, but due to the limited availability of frequency and low bandwidth capacity, they are not used as broadly as their VHF/UHF counterparts. Also, the demand for VHF/UHF radios with SATCOM is quite low as compared to that of HF and VHF/UHF radios as they are quite expensive.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

The report suggests that North America is likely to maintain its supremacy in the tactical radio market throughout the forecast period.

This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

- Due to the large investments made by the US DoD in tactical radios with the companies: L3 Harris Technologies, Inc., Collins Aerospace, BAE Systems, and Elbit Systems Ltd.

- Moreover, the US is the largest military spender globally, accounting for more than 1/3rd of the total share.

- In addition, major players in the market have their presence or are headquartered in the US.

Concurrently, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global tactical radio market during the forecast period. The key factors responsible for the swift growth are increased demand for tactical radios by the military forces and a rise in overall military expenditure (especially in China and India).

Tactical Radio Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

- The rising military expenditure in recent times.

- The increasing radio modernization expenses.

- Growing geopolitical risks, across the globe.

Top 10 Companies in the Tactical Radio Market?

There is stiff competition in the tactical radio market. The growth of the companies is directly dependent on industry conditions and government support. The companies differentiate their tactical radio offerings based on their quality and their penetration in the target and emerging markets. These companies have an excellent brand identity, exceptional product development capabilities, vast product offerings, a large customer base, and a wide geographical reach. These companies strive for the formation of long-term agreements with different governments and defense authorities, globally.

In recent years, several acquisitions increased the overall consolidation level of the market. As a result, inorganic growth is the key growth strategy of the companies in the market. There have been several mergers and acquisitions (such as the all-stock merger of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation, the purchase of the tactical radio business of Harris Corporation by Elbit Systems Ltd., and the purchase of the airborne radio business unit of Collins Aerospace by BAE Systems) in the tactical radio market space, which have resulted in some substantial changes in the overall competitive landscape. The following are the major players in the tactical radio market:

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Thales Group

BAE Systems

Rohde & Schwarz

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Leonardo DRS

Northrop Grumman

ASELSAN A.S.

