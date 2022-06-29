Tactical Data Link Market worth $10.3 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Tactical Data Link Market by Application (Command & Control, ISR, EW, Radio Communication), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Naval, Unmanned Systems, Weapons), Component, Frequency, Data Link Type, Point of Sale, Military Standard, Region - Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Tactical Data Link Market is estimated to be USD 8.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027. The Tactical Data Link Market is estimated to be USD 8.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 10.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.90% from 2022 to 2027. The market is driven by factors such as customized communication on the move solutions for unmanned ground vehicles, increasing defense budget of emerging countries, etc.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76169438

Players in the Tactical Data Link Market such as Collins Aerospace (US), L3harris Technologies (US), ViaSat (US), Thales Group (France), and General Dynamics Corporation (US) are some of the leading companies in this market. Other key players in the market are BAE Systems (UK), and Data Link Solutions (US). The report covers various industry trends and new technological innovations in the Tactical Data Link Market for the period, 2018-2027

Customized communication for unmanned ground vehicles

The basic principle behind SATCOM-On-The-Move (SOTM) is equipping a vehicle with tactical communication components like antennas to establish communication while moving. SOTM capability allows armed forces to share voice and data communication efficiently and effectively while traveling in tactical ground vehicles at speeds of up to 130 km/h (80 mph).

Russian proxy interference against Ukrainian armed forces conducting anti-terrorist operations includes the jamming of very high frequency (VHF), ultra-high frequency (UHF), and global system for mobile (GSM) communications signals and full network suppression in some areas of eastern Ukraine. Such targeting of tactical communication networks has prompted multiple armed forces worldwide, including the US Department of Defense (DoD), to consider alternative means of communication in a tactical environment.

Increasing defense budget of emerging countries

In 2020, the global military expenditure was worth USD 1,981 billion, the highest level since 1988 as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). The global military expenditure in 2020 was 2.6% higher in real terms than in 2019 and 9.3% higher than in 2011. While most countries around the world experienced severe economic downturns in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global military expenditure continued to rise due to growing tension and disputes on several international borders around the world.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Tactical Data Link Market"

216 – Tables

59 – Figures

228 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=76169438

Ground segment projected to lead the Tactical Data Link Market by platform, during the forecast period

Based on platform, the ground segment is projected to grow from USD 2,522 million in 2022 to USD 3,383 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The ground platform is further categorized into ground stations, armored vehicles and soldiers.

North America region accounts for largest market share in tactical data link market

North America led the tactical data link market in 2022, with the US accounting for the largest share of the regional market. The growing demand for tactical data link in the US and Canada for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles for different military applications are key factors driving the market in North America.

Major Tactical Data Link Market players present in North America include as L3harris Technologies (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin (US), ViaSat (US).

Related Reports:

Aerospace and Defense Telemetry Market by Platform (Ground, Airborne, Marine, Space, Weapons, UAVs), Technology (Wired and Wireless Telemetry), Component (Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna, Processors), Application, Region (2022-2027)

C4ISR Market by Solution (Hardware, Application Software & Services), Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), Application, End User (Defence & Space, Homeland Security, Commercial), Installation, and Region (2021-2026)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/tactical-data-link-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/tactical-data-link.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets