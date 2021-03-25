Tact.ai Adds Industry Veteran David Logue to Lead Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences Strategy

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tact.ai, the human-friendly CRM company, today announced the appointment of David Logue as Senior Vice President Strategy & General Manager of Life Sciences. Logue brings more than two decades of experience in the life science industry, most recently as SVP of Commercial Strategy at Veeva Systems, as well as a Partner at Accenture.

"We welcome David Logue as our new Head of Strategy and GM of Life Sciences as we continue building our team for our next phase of growth," said Chuck Ganapathi, founder and CEO of Tact.ai. "David joins Tact.ai at a critical time, when life science companies are facing unprecedented disruption in their commercial models and need new ways to engage their customers."

The post-COVID new normal forced a lot of companies to quickly shift their transformation or digital strategies to the forefront. Commercial and Medical Affairs have been reevaluating technology investments over the past 12 months in order to prepare for such shifts in how their teams engage with physicians and healthcare professionals (HCPs) in the near and long term.

"I first learned about Tact.ai through the great experiences Veeva's largest customers were having with them," said David Logue. "After meeting with the Tact.ai team and speaking with some of their customers, it was clear this company was right on the precipice of transforming how global companies work with their customers. I'm excited to join Tact.ai and accelerate its growth in life sciences."

Logue, who previously was responsible for go-to-market strategies for Veeva Commercial Cloud in Europe, will lead Tact.ai's life sciences strategy and execution. Before Veeva, David spent 20 years as a Consulting Partner at Accenture focused on digital strategy projects and large-scale business transformation programs in the pharma and healthcare industries.

Demand for Tact for Life Sciences has increased every quarter in the previous year. Continuing its history of delivering innovative solutions to the market, the company helped pharmaceutical, medical device, biotech and others improve HCP engagement and capture more data, including one of the largest pharma companies in the world. Tact.ai has recently added talent across sales, product, marketing and management from companies like IQVIA, Symphony Health, Veeva, ZS Associates and more. It announced a partnership with BASE life science, a specialist in sales and marketing innovation for pharmaceutical and life sciences companies.

David holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Psychology from University College Dublin and a Business Studies degree from the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

About Tact.ai

Tact.ai is on a mission to make enterprise software more human-friendly. Tact.ai puts sellers first with human-friendly CRM solutions that are frictionless, omnichannel, and prescriptive. Powered by our patented Edge AI platform, Fortune 500 sales organizations -- including Novartis, Honeywell and Cisco -- use Tact to change sales behavior and digitally transform how sellers work with customers every day to achieve new levels of productivity and collaboration. Founded by Chuck Ganapathi, who has built three generations of CRM products, Tact.ai Technologies, Inc. is a privately-held company backed by Accel Partners, Redpoint Ventures, Upfront Ventures, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Comcast Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, and the Amazon Alexa Fund.

