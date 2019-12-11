Taco Bell Melbourne Makes History with World's First Tram-Thru

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- International taste-trailblazer Taco Bell has officially arrived in Melbourne – and as expected, it served up an unmissable opening for its first restaurant in the food capital of Australia.

To celebrate its arrival, Taco Bell made history by creating the world's first 'Tram-Thru' on one of Melbourne's most wellknown strips – Chapel St, South Yarra.

On Friday the 6th of December, Taco Bell's Tram-Thru gave Melbourne Taco-lovers the chance to get an exclusive (and free!) first taste of Taco Bell's craveable Mexican-Inspired menu ahead of the restaurant's official opening the following day.

Taco Bell fans took part in the world first by heading down to Tram Stop #51 on Route 78, Chapel St to have their orders taken. Once they had boarded the tram, their meals were freshly prepared as they travelled along the route – and then delivered by being brought onto the tram when they passed Tram Stop #47 – right outside the new Taco Bell restaurant.

The never-done-before experience saw fans flock to the designated stop, with lines snaking around the block – all eager to be the first in the city to get their hands on the global brand's iconic menu items. The meal included the famous Crunchwrap Supreme, Tortilla Chips (with Nacho Cheese sauce) and Churros (with Chocolate dipping sauce).

Tamika Nelsen, Marketing Manager of Taco Bell Australia said: "We are extremely excited to have introduced Taco Bell to Melbourne, in a way that celebrates what the city is internationally known for – its trams."

"Drive-thrus are as iconic to Taco Bell as trams are to Melbourne, so we're thrilled to have brought this unique experience to our fans."

Following the Tram-Thru, Taco Bell's epic opening day party on Saturday 7th December saw one lucky fan win free Taco Bell for an entire year, and the first 62 fans through the door scored exclusive limited-edition merchandise to honour the brand's very first restaurant opening in California in 1962.

Since their 2017 arrival down under, Taco Bell has set a new standard for quick service dining in Australia – Melbourne diners can enjoy an epic fit out, open kitchen, customer-curated music playlists, free WIFI, craft beers and frozen margaritas, and regular live music sessions.

