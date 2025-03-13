Tackling the Silent Epidemic: World Kidney Day 2025 Shines Light on Early Detection of Kidney Disease

World Kidney Day 2025: Are Your Kidneys OK? Detect early, protect kidney health

BRUSSELS, March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kidney disease is a growing global concern, affecting 850 million people worldwide and causing 5 to 11 million deaths annually. This burden disproportionately impacts vulnerable populations in lower-income countries, exacerbating health inequalities. Kidney disease being projected to become the 5th leading cause of death in the coming years, representing a major public health challenge. Timely testing and intervention can help reduce healthcare costs and, most importantly, save lives.

The 2025 World Kidney Day campaign image features the yearly campaign theme, "Are Your Kidneys OK? Detect early, protect kidney health," with visual elements representing the importance of early detection and care.

On March 13, 2025, global initiatives will unite under the World Kidney Day (WKD) theme "Are Your Kidneys OK? Detect early, protect kidney health". The 2025 campaign aims to raise awareness about kidney disease risk factors and emphasize the importance of early detection.

Marcello Tonelli, President of the International Society of Nephrology (ISN), and Alessandro Balducci, President of the International Federation of Kidney Foundations – World Kidney Alliance (IFKF-WKA), representing the two organizations leading the WKD campaign, jointly emphasize that "Early detection of kidney disease is essential for protecting kidney health and preventing its progression. Simple tests, like measuring serum creatinine and urine albumin, along with evaluating risk factors such as diabetes and hypertension, can help identify kidney issues early".

"By focusing on early detection, we can reduce complications, improve overall health, and save lives", says Alessandro. "This World Kidney Day, we urge global efforts to test high-risk populations, raise awareness, and prioritize kidney health to decrease the burden of kidney disease worldwide", says Marcello.

Awareness of kidney disease risk factors is therefore essential to encourage testing among high-risk populations. The ISN 'Are Your Kidneys Healthy?' one-minute quiz helps individuals assess their risk and learn how to protect their kidney health and overall well-being.

This WKD, we encourage people worldwide to come together through online and in-person activities to raise awareness about kidney health and take action to promote the early detection and prevention of kidney disease.

Martina Pirotta, WKD Campaign Manager, based at the International Society of Nephrology, Brussels, Belgium

