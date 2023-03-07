Tabletop Games Market Revenue to Double in the Next 6 Years, the Market is Set to Reach $48.7 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the tabletop games market will grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022-2028.

Tabletop Games Market

312 - Pages

77 - Tables

118 - Charts

Numerous tabletop games introduced on the market over the previous few decades have become extremely popular, strengthening the worldwide tabletop gaming market. Despite stiff competition from digital entertainment options, the tabletop game market has remained strong. The tabletop game market has recently expanded, reaching hitherto undiscovered nations and regions.

There are several reasons for the significant growth witnessed in the global tabletop games market, including the emergence of tabletop game conventions, gaming cafes, nerd culture, and a rise in millennial spending for nostalgia. US-style tabletop games and European-style tabletop games dominate the global market. However, among millennials and zoomers, the demand for European-style tabletop games is increasing due to their design and appearance. European-style games are based on strategy rather than luck. One of the bestselling European-style games is "Settlers of Catan," a German tabletop game first published in 1995. The game involves several strategies and has players colonizing an island.

TABLETOP GAMES MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 48.69 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 24.91 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 11.82 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Type, Theme, Distribution Channel, User Group, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, The UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, The UAE, Egypt, and Turkey Market Dynamics · Rising Demand for Analog Experience · Increasing Number of Tabletop Game Cafes · Crowdfunding Platforms Boosting the Market · Incorporating Learning Quotient

MARKET DRIVERS:

Crowdfunding Platforms Boosting the Market: Funding is essential for creating a high-quality game. Crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo assist merchants in actively seeking funds for the development of their games. They enable gamers to invest financially in the design and development of a game. It also allows publishers/designers to self-publish games while incurring less financial risk. It assists developers in determining market demand for their products and assists independent game developers in marketing their products. This also increases the market's participation of new participants. As a result of the growing popularity of crowdfunding sites, the tabletop games business is likely to expand in the future years.

Incorporation of the Learning Quotient: One of the major growth drivers of the tabletop games market is the incorporation of the learning factor in tabletop games. Most parents want their kids to engage in educative games. The outbreak of COVID-19 has further pushed parents to choose games with an implicit learning quotient. Nowadays, the intelligence quotient is not the only parameter, but social and emotional skills are also some characteristics that parents want in their children. Tabletop games allow kids to develop all these traits. Thus, incorporating the learning quotient is driving the tabletop games market.

KEY COMPANY PROFILES

Asmodee Group

Hasbro

Mattel

Ravensburger

Asmadi Games

Bezier Games

BoardGameDesign.com

Buffalo Games

Clementoni

CMON

Disney

Funko

Games Workshop

Gibsons Games

Goliath Games

Grey Fox Games

IELLO Games

Indie Boards and Cards

INI

Epoch Everlasting Play

Imago Group

Kamings Trade

Learning Resources

Lifestyle Boardgames

Loony Labs

Ludo Fact

Melissa & Doug

MindWare

North Star Games

Orchard Toys

Panda Game Manufacturing

Pegasus Spiele

Piatnik

Reaper Miniatures

Rio Grande Games

Games Schmidt Spiele

Spin Master

Spontaneous Games

Sunsout

Surprised Stare Games

Talicor

Trend Enterprises

Ultra Pro International

University Games

USAOPOLY

Winning Moves Games

WizKids

Zobmondo

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Type

Board Games

Puzzles Games



Tabletop Board Games



Collectible Card Games



Card & Dice Games



Miniature Games



RPG Board Games

Dexterity Games

Tile-Based Games

Paper & Pencil Games

Theme

Educational Tabletop Games

Strategy & War Tabletop Games

Fantasy Tabletop Games

Sports Tabletop Games

Historical Tabletop Games

Other Tabletop Games

Distribution Channel

Offline

Specialty Stores



Mass Market Players



Other Retailers

Online

User Group

Adults

Kids

Family & Party

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

APAC

China



India



Japan



Indonesia



South Korea



Australia



Malaysia



Singapore



Thailand



New Zealand



Vietnam

Europe

The UK



France



Germany



Russia



Italy



Sweden



Norway



Spain



Denmark



Switzerland



Iceland

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia



Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The UAE



Egypt



Turkey

