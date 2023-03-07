Tabletop Games Market Revenue to Double in the Next 6 Years, the Market is Set to Reach $48.7 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

07 Mar, 2023, 19:59 GMT
CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the tabletop games market will grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2022-2028.
312 - Pages
77 - Tables
118 - Charts
Numerous tabletop games introduced on the market over the previous few decades have become extremely popular, strengthening the worldwide tabletop gaming market. Despite stiff competition from digital entertainment options, the tabletop game market has remained strong. The tabletop game market has recently expanded, reaching hitherto undiscovered nations and regions.
There are several reasons for the significant growth witnessed in the global tabletop games market, including the emergence of tabletop game conventions, gaming cafes, nerd culture, and a rise in millennial spending for nostalgia. US-style tabletop games and European-style tabletop games dominate the global market. However, among millennials and zoomers, the demand for European-style tabletop games is increasing due to their design and appearance. European-style games are based on strategy rather than luck. One of the bestselling European-style games is "Settlers of Catan," a German tabletop game first published in 1995. The game involves several strategies and has players colonizing an island.
TABLETOP GAMES MARKET REPORT SCOPE
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size (2028)
|
USD 48.69 Billion
|
Market Size (2022)
|
USD 24.91 Billion
|
CAGR (2022-2028)
|
11.82 %
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segmentation
|
Type, Theme, Distribution Channel, User Group, and Geography
|
Geographic Analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|
Countries Covered
|
The US, Canada, China, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, The UK, France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Sweden, Norway, Spain, Denmark, Switzerland, Iceland, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, The UAE, Egypt, and Turkey
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Rising Demand for Analog Experience
· Increasing Number of Tabletop Game Cafes
· Crowdfunding Platforms Boosting the Market
· Incorporating Learning Quotient
|
Report Coverage
|
Market Trends & Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Global Outlook - 2028
MARKET DRIVERS:
Crowdfunding Platforms Boosting the Market: Funding is essential for creating a high-quality game. Crowdfunding platforms such as Kickstarter and Indiegogo assist merchants in actively seeking funds for the development of their games. They enable gamers to invest financially in the design and development of a game. It also allows publishers/designers to self-publish games while incurring less financial risk. It assists developers in determining market demand for their products and assists independent game developers in marketing their products. This also increases the market's participation of new participants. As a result of the growing popularity of crowdfunding sites, the tabletop games business is likely to expand in the future years.
Incorporation of the Learning Quotient: One of the major growth drivers of the tabletop games market is the incorporation of the learning factor in tabletop games. Most parents want their kids to engage in educative games. The outbreak of COVID-19 has further pushed parents to choose games with an implicit learning quotient. Nowadays, the intelligence quotient is not the only parameter, but social and emotional skills are also some characteristics that parents want in their children. Tabletop games allow kids to develop all these traits. Thus, incorporating the learning quotient is driving the tabletop games market.
KEY COMPANY PROFILES
- Asmodee Group
- Hasbro
- Mattel
- Ravensburger
- Asmadi Games
- Bezier Games
- BoardGameDesign.com
- Buffalo Games
- Clementoni
- CMON
- Disney
- Funko
- Games Workshop
- Gibsons Games
- Goliath Games
- Grey Fox Games
- IELLO Games
- Indie Boards and Cards
- INI
- Epoch Everlasting Play
- Imago Group
- Kamings Trade
- Learning Resources
- Lifestyle Boardgames
- Loony Labs
- Ludo Fact
- Melissa & Doug
- MindWare
- North Star Games
- Orchard Toys
- Panda Game Manufacturing
- Pegasus Spiele
- Piatnik
- Reaper Miniatures
- Rio Grande Games
- Schmidt Spiele
- Spin Master
- Spontaneous Games
- Sunsout
- Surprised Stare Games
- Talicor
- Trend Enterprises
- Ultra Pro International
- University Games
- USAOPOLY
- Winning Moves Games
- WizKids
- Zobmondo
MARKET SEGMENTATION
Type
- Board Games
- Puzzles Games
- Tabletop Board Games
- Collectible Card Games
- Card & Dice Games
- Miniature Games
- RPG Board Games
- Dexterity Games
- Tile-Based Games
- Paper & Pencil Games
Theme
- Educational Tabletop Games
- Strategy & War Tabletop Games
- Fantasy Tabletop Games
- Sports Tabletop Games
- Historical Tabletop Games
- Other Tabletop Games
Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Specialty Stores
- Mass Market Players
- Other Retailers
- Online
User Group
- Adults
- Kids
- Family & Party
Geography
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Indonesia
- South Korea
- Australia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- New Zealand
- Vietnam
- Europe
- The UK
- France
- Germany
- Russia
- Italy
- Sweden
- Norway
- Spain
- Denmark
- Switzerland
- Iceland
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- The UAE
- Egypt
- Turkey
