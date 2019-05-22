Tableau 2019.2 Introduces New Mapping Capabilities That Provide Sharper, Smoother Experience For Location-Based Data

Latest release includes best in class geospatial analytics and new authoring functionalities to make analysis more powerful and flexible

SEATTLE, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tableau Software (NYSE: DATA), the leading analytics platform, today announced the general availability of Tableau 2019.2, which includes next-generation mapping capabilities to enhance how people analyze location data. Tableau 2019.2 upgrades its background mapping technology - now powered by Mapbox - with vector maps, creating an experience that is not only smoother and sharper, but that allows people to see more detailed location data and perform analysis with more contextual background layers. The newest version also includes parameter actions for more visual interactivity, as well as several new community-requested features, including customizable tooltips in web authoring, a personalized Tableau Server homepage, improved dashboard building tools, and updates to AskData, Tableau's natural language capability. For more information visit https://www.tableau.com/products/new-features .

Location data is growing in demand as more decisions are now based on "where." In fact, a recent analyst report indicates that by 2022, 30% of customer interactions will be influenced by real-time location analysis, up from 4% in 2017. Tableau's new vector based maps offer greater detail and a smoother browsing experience than image-based mapping products. This means when customers zoom or pan, Tableau scales the map accordingly vs. loading images, no longer breaking customers from the flow of their analysis. Mapbox's leading technology also provides new background mapping layers to add context - including subway and train stations, building footprints, terrain, and water labels - to geospatial data.

PATH, a global health organization that uses Tableau and Mapbox to monitor reported cases of diseases like malaria and more easily and precisely keep tabs on communicable diseases in hot spots, will benefit from these new geospatial capabilities.

"Monitoring the reported cases of diseases like malaria will be enhanced greatly by accurately placing those cases on a map. As visualization tools, maps engender a sense of both place and scale. They also instigate exploration and discovery so decision makers can see where diseases are emerging and make comparisons to where they have available resources such as health facilities, drugs, diagnostics or community health workers," said Jeff Bernson, Vice President, Technology, Analytics and Market Innovation at PATH. "By adding more accurate and detailed vector mapping into our work with Tableau through initiatives like Visualize No Malaria, our country partners can more easily and precisely keep tabs on communicable diseases in hot spots, and get help to those who need it faster."

Easily Change Reference Lines, Filters, Even SQL Queries Visually. No Really, Do It.

Tableau 2019.2 gives people the ability to change the parameters that power analytical features like calculations, filters, and reference lines by simply selecting data points on a viz. This new feature, called parameter actions, is simple to use and makes it easier than ever to do complicated interactive analytics like point-in-time and comparative analysis. For example, a calculated field may return true if "Sales" is greater than $500,000 and otherwise false. To make the calculation more flexible, dashboard authors can use a parameter, instead of hardcoding $500,000 in the calculation, by changing a value in a text box. Parameter actions take that one step further by allowing people to dictate the parameter's value by selecting a data point within the viz, no text box required. This keeps customers in the flow of their analysis and makes dashboards even more interactive.

You Asked, We Listened. New Features to Delight the Tableau Community

The latest release also includes new features based on community input and feedback, including new ways to customize and share dashboards, and more.

With Ask Data, Tableau continues to make conversational analytics more powerful and flexible. Customers can now create calculations using natural language, ask more powerful questions such as replacing or adding data elements, and get insights into the questions that people are asking with usage analytics.

Customizable tooltips on reference lines, including the ability to edit the text or disable the tooltip altogether.

Hideable dashboard containers free up screen space when no longer in use.

Automatically replaceable worksheets within a dashboard, making it simple to adjust a dashboard with a new worksheet with just a single click.

A new content browsing experience with a personalized Tableau Server homepage makes it easier than ever to find relevant content, quickly.

Biometrics security such as Touch ID and Face ID with Mobile.

Additionally, all Tableau products are now available in localized versions for Traditional Chinese and English (UK).

"Tableau's unparalleled community inspires and motivates our rapid pace of innovation. With every release, we are working to simplify and enhance the analytics experience so that even more people can easily ask and answer questions of their data," said Francois Ajenstat, Chief Product Officer at Tableau. "From empowering new analytical creativity with parameter actions, to unlocking the power of spatial data through a richer, more advanced mapping experience, Tableau 2019.2 takes interactivity to the next level for our customers."

Check out the full features list for Tableau 2019.2 at tableau.com/new-features and try it free by downloading a trial.

About Tableau

Tableau (NYSE: DATA) helps people see and understand data. Tableau pioneered self-service analytics with the leading analytics platform that empowers people of any skill level to work with data. From individuals and non-profits to government agencies and the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of organizations around the world use Tableau to get rapid insights and make impactful, data-driven decisions. See how Tableau can help you by downloading the free trial at www.tableau.com/trial.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If any such uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Tableau could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including any projections of product capabilities, performance, integration and security, or any statements of belief concerning new, planned, or upgraded product features and developments. These and other important risk factors are included in documents filed with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Tableau's most recently filed Form 10-Q, and Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other reports and filings with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Tableau does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Any unreleased services, features or products referenced in this or other press releases, presentations or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase our products and services should make the purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available.

Tableau and Tableau Software are trademarks of Tableau Software, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/411941/TABLEAU_SOFTWARE_LOGOjpg_Logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.tableausoftware.com



SOURCE Tableau Software