Tabasco® brand Launches Nationwide Hunt For The Most Exciting Breakfast Butty With The Help Of Sandwich Maestro Max Halley

- First annual Battle of the Butty, a month-long pro/am search for the UK's most exciting breakfast sandwich where YOU'RE the judge

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide research by TABASCO® Brand revealed that modern Brits are upgrading their breakfast sandwiches. Exciting fillings such as baked beans, mac 'n' cheese and even caviar are now being sandwiched together in good, old-fashioned, white sliced bread, with English muffins, wraps and even croissants also proving a favourite. Upping the ante of the breakfast sarnie, TABASCO® Brand is calling on professional and home cooks alike to enter their tastiest and over the top breakfast sandwich combos into The Battle of the Butty.

Taking inspiration from Halley's six steps of deliciousness: hot and cold, sweet and sour, and crunchy and soft; The Battle of the Butty wants to hero the most unlikely of breakfast friends, whether that's bacon and marmalade, salami and grapes, or baked beans sandwiched between two slices of French toast. How do you layer your flavours? What's your secret style? From wraps to toasties, if you call it part of the sandwich family then we want to see it!

The professional winner will receive £2000 towards capital improvements of their restaurant, with the home cook receiving up to £1000 towards culinary courses OR to eat your way around the nation. Both winners will also take away a year's supply of TABASCO® Brand Pepper Sauce to #LightThingsUp.

Here's How it Works…

The Battle of the Butty will have three rounds of judging and two divisions - the professional and the amateur. Restauranteurs are encouraged to have their freshest bread, sauciest condiments, and favourite fillings at the ready, with Halley set to travel the nation, tasting as many of the professional entries as possible and posting his reviews on his TikTok profile @lunchluncheon.

Don't own a restaurant and up for challenging the sandwich king? Keen home cooks are invited to enter the amateur division by sharing their video submissions via Tik Tok or Instagram, with the shortlist of finalists shared on the @lunchluncheon channel, leaving it up to those who prefer to eat with their eyes to crown the winner(s) of the most exciting breakfast butty.

Round 1: TABASCO® Brand and Max Halley will begin their tour of restaurants, delis, and Greasy Spoon entries from the 8th of November, visiting key locations across the nation and posting reviews of in-person 'Pro' tastings, as well as reviewing finalist 'Am' video submissions on his Tik Tok, with those that have a hashtag #finalist on their video by the deadline Sunday 21st November, entering Round 2.

Round 2: You're a #Finalist! Max Halley (@LunchLuncheon) will share review videos for each of the Professional & Amateur Division short listers putting it to the people to judge. The top three Pro/Am videos with the most LIKES by Sunday 28th of November will go through to the final round.

Round 3: We're leaving it entirely up to the Tik Tok community to have the deciding vote! The Top 3 Pro/Am videos to be reposted with a poll and the Most Exciting Breakfast Butty's being determined by the most 'Yes' votes at 9am on Wednesday the 1st of December.

How Do You Enter?

Foodie TikToker's, Max Halley and TABASCO® Brand will be recruiting participants throughout the month, sharing inspiration and recipes on their channels. Whether you're a professional or an amateur, simply create a video of you making your most exciting breakfast sandwich that includes a dash or a splash of TABASCO® Brand Pepper Sauces and share on either TikTok or Instagram.

On TikTok tag @TABASCOBrand and @LUNCHLUNCHEON with #ButtyBattle. On Instagram tag @TABASCO and @LUNCHLUNCHEON with #ButtyBattle.

Visit TABASCO.COM/BattleOfTheButty-uk for an overview of the competition and the full T&C's.

Credit

The Battle of the Butty by TABASCO® Brand is a Tik Tok and Instagram-led professional and amateur search for the nation's most exciting Breakfast Butty that includes a dash or a splash of TABASCO® Brand Pepper Sauces. Living entirely in the world of social, Halley will review video submissions, whilst simultaneously trialling as many professionals as possible, posting or duet all reviews on Tik Tok @LunchLuncheon. To enter, tag @LunchLuncheon and @TabascoBrand on Tik Tok or @LunchLuncheon and @Tabasco on Instagram #ButtyBattle. Visit TABASCO.com/BattleOfTheButty-uk for more info and T&C's.

Tik Tok: @TABASCOBrand / @LunchLuncheon (Max Halley) / #ButtyBattle #LightThingsUp

Instagram: @TABASCO / @LunchLuncheon (Max Halley) / #ButtyBattle #LightThingsUp

Research

TABASCO® Brand commissioned Ginger Comms to carry out the new research which polled 1,500 respondents.

About McIlhenny Company

From our home on Avery Island, Louisiana, McIlhenny Company produces TABASCO® Brand products, including the legendary TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce. A household and restaurant staple around the world, TABASCO® Sauce is sold in more than 195 countries and territories and labelled in more than 36 languages and dialects.

With over 150 years of pepper expertise, our family-owned and operated company is constantly experimenting with new flavours and products to carry on our legacy of exciting the world's most popular food and drinks. Our core range of pepper sauces includes TABASCO® Brand Original Red Sauce, TABASCO® Jalapeño Sauce , TABASCO® Chipotle Sauce, TABASCO® Sriracha, and TABASCO® Habanero Sauce.

To learn more about how we #LightThingsUp please visit us at www.tabasco.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Max Halley

Max Halley owns the restaurant that changed the sandwich: Max's Sandwich Shop. His sandwiches have been on the cover of Esquire, Timeout, Shortlist and the front page of the Observer.

Max is the resident sandwich and condiment expert on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch; he has also been a guest chef on ITV's This Morning. Most recently Max appeared as the special guest judge and 'Sandwich King' on Celebrity MasterChef's sandwich week.

Max's first cookbook, Max's Sandwich Book, was a Sunday Times Top Ten Bestseller. He writes regularly for the Evening Standard as well as the Sunday Times, the Guardian, the Observer, Vice, the Independent, the i Paper, among others. His latest book Max's Picnic Book: An ode to the art of eating outdoors was published in March of this year.

