T-Mobile offers guaranteed mobile coverage with new Lyfo.NET solution

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Mobile The Netherlands has signed a contract with Lyfo for exclusive distribution of Lyfo.NET in the Netherlands. With this TwinSIM solution T-Mobile B2B customers can rely on all mobile networks in the Netherlands. The services of T-Mobile are handled via the T-Mobile network, but if necessary, a direct and automatic switch is made to another alternative mobile network. This can happen, for example, in areas that are difficult to reach or during outages.

With this partnership, the always connected solution Lyfo.NET will become a permanent part of T-Mobile's services. The additional service is an important addition for mobile users in specific target groups such as the police, ambulance and fire department. Lyfo.NET is not only available for the public sector, but also for private customers with mission-critical communication needs, such as utility, security, healthcare, logistics and automotive. T-Mobile also offers the solution for users who often operate in the less optimally covered areas of the Netherlands, such as around land borders, on open waters, or in natural areas.

All networks across the world

Thanks to Lyfo.NET, T-Mobile's connection and services are automatically switched between all available mobile networks. A (second) SIM card with premium roaming gives access to all mobile networks in the world. While the customer's smartphone remains primarily connected to T-Mobile's network or to an affiliate roaming network abroad, Lyfo.NET scans all other available networks for both SIM cards. It constantly calculates the best primary and backup connection, without using much battery during the process.

Automatically a good connection

When the user's primary connection drops below a certain agreed quality level, Lyfo.NET immediately turns on the backup connection on the smartphone and connects within 100 milliseconds to the best alternative network available at that time via the Lyfo.SIM. When needed and applicable, the connection also switches back automatically. This keeps the usage costs under control, as not all data traffic in the Netherlands is permanently controlled by roaming.

Providing guarantees

"The standard coverage and quality of the T-Mobile network is world-class, but with Lyfo.NET we can deliver and guarantee even more network coverage and quality," says Léon Toet, CCO Business at T Mobile. "This is essential when it comes to life-threatening situations. This cooperation is so important for providing our customers, who operate precisely in these situations and depend on maximum availability of mobile services, with optimal coverage always and everywhere."

Expansion

CEO Maurits Zandbergen of Lyfo.NET is enthusiastic about the cooperation with T-Mobile. "The collaboration with T-Mobile came about because of T-Mobile's proactive and enthusiastic attitude about our solution," says Zandbergen. "To their credit, T-Mobile is always looking for new ways to continually improve connectivity requirements and meet innovative customer demands. We are now working together to both improve the product and insert Lyfo.NET into the T-Mobile Enterprise portfolio; so T-Mobile business customers can benefit from the addition of our service."

About T-Mobile Entrepreneurship

T-Mobile Entrepreneurship is one of the largest providers of telecom for entrepreneurs in the Netherlands. The company offers a complete package of business communications services. T-Mobile Entrepreneurship serves its customers unlimited, is a challenger to the market and does not stop until everyone is connected. T-Mobile customers benefit from user-friendly and affordable top-quality services and a world-class mobile network. T-Mobile connects entrepreneurs in the Netherlands to today's opportunities and goes one step further in providing service. Read more at t-mobile.nl/ondernemen.

About Lyfo

Dutch-based Lyfo was founded four years ago by Maurits Zandbergen and a team of specialists with an extensive track record in the telecom sector. They have worked hard to develop this service that guarantees Always Connected. Lyfo develops and delivers reliable software to customers of the mobile telecom world that requires an availability of at least 99.9%. The company serves the mobile operators who, among other things, support customers with mission- and business-critical communications and applications. Lyfo is based in the Netherlands and the Lyfo.NET solution is also being embraced internationally with rapidly growing interest. Read more at www.lyfo.com

