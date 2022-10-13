T-Mobile Netherlands deploys Lifemote for Home Network Assurance

THE HAGUE, Netherlands, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifemote, a leading provider of cloud-based AI-driven WiFi Analytics, and T-Mobile Netherlands, the leading Internet Service Provider (ISP) in the Netherlands, announced the rollout of Lifemote's home analytics software across the T-Mobile Netherlands installed base.

Focusing on making sure every T-Mobile Netherlands subscriber can enjoy the capacity of their Internet connection on all of their home devices, Lifemote technology will enable the T-Mobile support center and network engineering organizations to gain actionable insights into any individual or population level bottlenecks hindering subscriber Quality of Experience. Working with expert Lifemote field teams these organizations will thus be able to adopt both reactive and proactive care best practices to improve key metrics such as repeat complaints, total inbound complaints, average call handling time, and truck rolls.

Alongside expert technical teams using Lifemote interfaces directly to gain home and population level insights, Lifemote APIs are being fully integrated into T-Mobile platforms for customer support, device management, and business analytics.

The creation of the project was supported by Match-Maker Ventures, the expert on corporate venturing and scaleup-corporate collaboration, who played a critical role in commercially architecting the collaboration.

"All of us at Lifemote are incredibly excited about our recent launch with T-Mobile Netherlands," said Dr. Eren Soyak, co-founder and CEO of Lifemote. "It is a true pleasure to work with such a strong team of deep experts all enthusiastic about delivering world-class results. After careful deliberations with the T-Mobile team about goals and designs, the actual launch itself went so smoothly that it left everyone with broad smiles and great stories, and we've already started to see impressive results. The entire team is looking forward to years of fruitful and enjoyable collaboration."

"Everyday's work can influence the Wi-Fi performance at the customer and that we are not quite able to help with the current tooling," said Luc Schellekens, the Quality Specialist at T-Mobile Netherlands who led the adoption of Lifemote by the back office. "Lifemote showed us that they are able find, fix and trace the problem properly. We will continue to make qualitative improvements to our current processes while continuing to implement Lifemote for Customer Service."

"Match-Maker Ventures is delighted to have initiated and enabled this successful and exciting collaboration between our portfolio scaleup Lifemote and T-Mobile Netherlands. Lifemote's AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics platform will drive a significant impact on customer satisfaction and experience. We are excited to be part of this industry-forming collaboration and we are looking forward to bringing an excellent Wi-Fi experience to an ever-growing number of customers," said Match-Maker Ventures Vice President of Business Development and Sales Marek Paczkowski.

About Lifemote

Lifemote is a SaaS platform for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), that enables ISPs with tools to improve subscribers' home WiFi Quality of Experience (QoE), and allows them to proactively take initiatives to deliver best customer experience and to boost key business metrics. Adopting Lifemote allows ISPs to provide fast and effective customer support, resulting in high subscriber satisfaction and reduced cost of customer ownership.



Low integration, fast launch and working with any CPE vendor places Lifemote in a favored position in the market. Lifemote is deployed in more than 2 million homes and trusted by a variety of ISPs ranging from large Tier 1 operators to regional ISPs in Norway, the Netherlands, Austria and the UK.

About T-Mobile Netherlands

T-Mobile, which operates four brands – T-Mobile, Tele2, Ben, and Simpel – is a leading mobile and fixed telecommunications operator in the Netherlands. Under the current management team, the Company has become the leading mobile operator in the Netherlands and the first to offer unlimited and nationwide 5G, as well as becoming the fastest growing operator in the fixed broadband market. See more at www.t-mobile.nl/over-ons

About Match-Maker Ventures

Match-Maker Ventures (MMV) drives tangible business impact by matching the innovation power of high-growth tech companies with the assets of large corporates. Our thoroughly vetted portfolio scaleups have proven their value through 100+ impactful collaborations across 50+ countries in telecom, financial services, e-commerce, and beyond. Our global network of 130+ senior industry experts enables us to identify the best-fitting solutions for the dynamic needs of organizations, creating "perfect matches" by leveraging our network's combined industry expertise. Through a match-making process, MMV ensures the right partners collaborate in the right way at the right time.

