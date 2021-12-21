Systemic Mastocytosis Treatments Gain Hope Due To Increasing Novel Treatment Options

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Systemic mastocytosis is rare disease which affects very few people and it causes due to C-kit mutation which leads to higher number of mast cell production in the body resulting in accumulation of excessive mast cells in the internal body organs such as spleen, liver, bone marrow and small intestine etc. Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) updated the prognosis, diagnosis and systemic mastocytosis treatment guidelines for the disease which in turn helped to bring uniformity in the approach by healthcare professionals. The manufacturers in the systemic mastocytosis treatment market are focusing on evaluating possible treatment options to cure the disease by investing heavily in the research & development. Various leading manufacturers are focusing on gaining FDA approval to respective drugs for the systemic mastocytosis treatment to enhance their revenue generation. A report from Future Market Insights said: "Increasing awareness about the systemic mastocytosis treatment as well as symptoms of the disease due to extended effort by non-profit organizations, governmental associations and through other platforms expected to drive the growth of the systemic mastocytosis treatment market… Increasing approvals and launches of drugs for the systemic mastocytosis treatment expected to drive the growth of the market… Increasing spending on research & development by various pharmaceutical companies to develop novel systemic mastocytosis treatment expected to further fuel the growth of market. Increasing early diagnosis rate subsequently followed by increasing treatment seeking rate further expected to drive the growth of the systemic mastocytosis treatment market." Active companies in the markets today include: Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Future Market Insights continued: "The global systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing novel treatment options. By drug class, systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be dominated by the mast cell stabilizers due to superior efficacy. By indication, systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be dominated by indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM) due to higher prevalence. By route o administration, systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be dominated by injectables. By distribution channel, systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be dominated by the retail pharmacies due to higher patient footfall. The global systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be dominated by the North America due to comparatively higher prevalence of the disease. Europe systemic mastocytosis treatment market is expected to be second most lucrative market due to higher treatment seeking rate. Latin America expected to show gradual growth in the systemic mastocytosis treatment market due to steadily increasing diagnosis. Asia-Pacific is emerging systemic mastocytosis treatment market due to increasing diagnosis subsequently followed by treatment. Middle East & Africa is the least lucrative systemic mastocytosis treatment market due to least diagnostic rate and lower awareness about the symptoms."

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) BREAKING NEWS: Hoth Therapeutics Announces Submission of Orphan Designation Application for HT-KIT to Treat Mastocytosis – Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a patient-focused clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced it submitted an Orphan Drug Designation Application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for HT-KIT for the treatment of mastocyctosis. HT-KIT is an antisense oligonucleotide that targets the proto-oncogene cKIT by inducing mRNA frame shifting, resulting in apoptosis of neoplastic mast cells. The KIT signaling pathway is implicated in multiple diseases, including all types of mastocytosis (such as aggressive systemic mastocytosis (ASM), mast cell leukemia (MCL), and systemic mastocytosis with associated hematological neoplasm (SM-AHN)), acute myeloid leukemia, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and anaphylaxis.

Drugs intended to treat orphan diseases (rare diseases that affect less than 200,000 people in the US) are eligible to apply for Orphan Drug Designation (ODD), which provides multiple benefits to the sponsor during development and after approval. Hoth intends to pursue these benefits as part of the drug development for HT-KIT for treatment of mastocytosis, pending designation of the ODD application.

Benefits of Orphan Drug Designation - Under the Orphan Drug Act, drug companies can apply for ODD, and if granted, the drug will have a status which gives companies exclusive marketing and development rights along with other benefits to recover the costs of researching and developing the drug. A tax credit of 50% of the qualified clinical drug testing costs awarded upon drug approval is also possible. Regulatory streamlining and provide special assistance to companies that develop drugs for rare patient populations. In addition to exclusive rights and cost benefits, the FDA will provide protocol assistance, potential decreased wait-time for drug approval, discounts on registration fees, and eligibility for market exclusivity after approval.

Key benefits of ODD:

7 years exclusivity post-approval

Tax credits of 50% off the clinical drug testing cost awarded upon approval

Waiver of new drug application (NDA)/ biologics license application (BLA) application fee

Hoth recently announced that its novel anti-cancer therapeutic exhibited highly positive results in humanized mast cell neoplasm models, representative in vitro and in vivo models for aggressive, mast cell-derived cancers such as mast cell leukemia and mast cell sarcoma. CONTINUED… Read the Hoth Therapeutics full press release by going to: https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/news-releases

In other news and developments of note in the markets this week:

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Amgen and AstraZeneca's Tezspire™ (tezepelumab-ekko) for the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma.

Tezspire was approved following a Priority Review by the FDA and based on results from the PATHFINDER clinical trial program. The application included results from the pivotal NAVIGATOR Phase 3 trial in which Tezspiredemonstrated superiority across every primary and key secondary endpoint in patients with severe asthma, compared to placebo, when added to standard therapy.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and certain life-threatening conditions, recently announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), a rare and life-threatening congenital heart defect in infants.

ODD is intended to assist and encourage companies to develop safe and effective therapies for the treatment of rare diseases or conditions. ODD positions Longeveron to be able to potentially leverage a range of financial and regulatory benefits, including government grants for conducting clinical trials, waiver of FDA user fees for the potential submission of a marketing application, and certain tax credits. Receiving ODD may also result in the product receiving seven years market exclusivity upon approval for use in the rare disease or condition for which the product was designated if all of the statutory and regulatory requirements are met.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) recently announced that Orencia® (abatacept) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the prophylaxis, or prevention, of acute graft versus host disease (aGvHD), in combination with a calcineurin inhibitor (CNI) and methotrexate (MTX), in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) from a matched or 1 allele-mismatched unrelated donor (URD).

"Orencia is the first FDA-approved therapy to prevent acute graft versus host disease following hematopoietic stem cell transplant, a potentially life-threatening complication that can pose a comparatively higher risk to racial and ethnic minority populations in the U.S. due to difficulty finding appropriately matched donors," said Tina Deignan, senior vice president, U.S. Immunology, Bristol Myers Squibb. "With this fourth indication for Orencia, Bristol Myers Squibb draws on its legacy and expertise in both immunology and hematology to deliver an important treatment option for patients in a disease with high unmet need.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the approval of intravenous (IV) vedolizumab for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active chronic pouchitis, who have undergone proctocolectomy and ileal pouch-anal anastomosis (IPAA) for ulcerative colitis (UC), and have had an inadequate response with or lost response to antibiotic therapy. The CHMP opinion will now be reviewed by the European Commission. If approved, vedolizumab will become the first treatment indicated for active chronic pouchitis across the European Union.

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of current press release issued by: Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com