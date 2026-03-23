Systemair: 'The beating heart of air treatment' at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort in Milan, March 24-27, 2026

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MCE 2026 in Milan, a global hub for HVAC innovation, Systemair Group will spotlight its broad range of ventilation systems that seamlessly integrate with heating, cooling and air conditioning solutions.

Systemair sees ventilation as the heart of every effective air treatment system. It ensures indoor air quality, thermal comfort, and energy efficiency — key factors in sustainable building performance. The exhibition will focus on solving real-life challenges in various areas, offering visitors a combination of interactive applications, try Systemair's product selection tool and seeing real products.

The Systemair brand will demonstrate air handling units (ahu) with built-in controls to be operated via app or cloud for hospitals and laboratories, schools and offices as well as a system solution for smoke management.

SagiCofim will present its portfolio within the Engineered Air Quality concept, combining air filtration, air diffusion and acoustics to create efficient and healthy indoor environments. On display are filters for operating theatres, HEPA and ULPA filters, Eurovent-certified compact filters with A+ energy class, safe change housings, high-efficiency air diffusers and sound attenuators, showing how filtration, distribution and acoustics work together in demanding applications.

Menerga will reveal a brand-new compact air handling unit for efficient ventilation, heating and dehumidification for indoor pools and wellness spaces. The air handling unit is energy efficient, offers reliable humidity control and has a space-saving design.

Efficient heating and cooling are key to effective climate control, and Frico will present new infrared heaters, designed to extend the outdoor season with timeless design and smart heating, and a new complete range of water-heated fan heaters, developed and manufactured in Sweden for applications ranging from robust industrial heating to advanced comfort control in noise-sensitive environments. Several air curtains will also be available for live demonstration together with Frico Control system.

Welcome to Systemair at Mostra Convegno Expocomfort, Pavilion 9, Stand H11 / L20, Fiera Milano.

For further information, please contact

Cathrine Stjärnekull

Group Communications Director

cathrine.stjarnekull@systemair.com

+46 722406388

Systemair in short

Systemair (SYSR) is a leading ventilation Group that helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products and solutions. The Systemair Group is conducting business in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Group's products are mainly marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech, and Menerga brands. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Systemair Group employed approximately 6,700 people and had sales of SEK 12.3 billion. Systemair has reported an operating profit ever since it was founded in 1974, and over the past 10 years growth averaged 7.9%. Systemair is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap List.

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