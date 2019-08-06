System of Insight Market Worth $3.4 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "System of Insight Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Applications (Customer Analytics, Operations Management, Sales and Marketing Management, Risk and Compliance Management), Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global System Of Insight Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.2% during the forecast period.

The major factors contributing to the growth of this market include the increasing volume of big data and a growing need for data analytics. Moreover, an increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions provides opportunities in the System Of Insight Market.

Solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

By component, vendors offer solutions and services in the System Of Insight Market. Solutions are developed by various vendors for helping end users to process a large volume of streaming data in real time, thereby enabling enterprises to react to dynamic business requirements and enhance customer experience. The solutions integrate data across all channels, generates insights from analytics, and helps enterprises to make better decisions. The solutions segment is estimated to hold the largest market size, driven by increasing in the adoption of real-time analytical solutions.

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The BFSI vertical has gained traction in the System Of Insight Market, owning to early adoption of system of insight solutions for the financial applications. The system of insight solutions has a wide range of applications in the BFSI vertical. Some of the applications used in this vertical are algorithmic trading, electronic transaction monitoring, and dynamic pre-trade analytics. Moreover, the system of insight solutions and services are widely used to enhance customer relationships.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is the major revenue generating region in the global System Of Insight Market. The region is witnessing major developments in the analytical space. Most of the system of insight solutions providers present in North America are involved in product innovations and deployment of the system of insight solutions. They are adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their position in the System Of Insight Market.

Major vendors in the global System Of Insight Market include IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAS Institute (US), SAP (Germany), TIBCO Software (US), GoodData (US), Plutora (US), NGDATA (Belgium), CoolaData (US), Striim (US), Signals Analytics (US), Streamlio (US), INETCO (Canada), Correleta (US), and Radicalbit (Italy).

