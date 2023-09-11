System Integration Services Market worth $665.6 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ability to adapt to new technologies, the complexity of IT ecosystems, and the demand for seamless connectivity and data management across numerous platforms all define the future of the System Integration Services Market. System integrators will keep being crucial in assisting businesses in navigating the changing digital environment.

The global System Integration Services Market is expected to grow from USD 483.0 billion in 2023 to USD 665.6 billion by 2028 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The System Integration Services Market is expanding, and vendors are adopting a strategic focus to attract customers. The emphasis is on providing an elegant user experience as more users turn to system integration services. These services help users streamline their integration process, and service providers must respond to the demand for simple, user-friendly solutions.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2017–2028 Base year considered 2022 Forecast period 2023–2028 Forecast units Million/Billion (USD) Segments Covered Service type, Vertical, and region Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa Companies covered Accenture (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Cisco (US), HCLTech (India), HPE (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Infosys (India), Atos (France), Microsoft (US), Deloitte (UK), TCS (India), Wipro (India), Cognizant (US), DXC Technology (US), Dell (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Aspire Systems (India), CGI (Canada), Itransition (US), Celigo (US), 3Insys (US), Work Horse Integrations (US), DocInfusion (India), Flowgear (South Africa), Jitterbit (US), SnapLogic (US), Tray.io (US), and Workato (US).

Infrastructure Integration Services segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

With the growth of IoT devices and the need for real-time data processing, edge computing is becoming more prevalent. Integrating edge computing infrastructure with core data centers or cloud services is becoming crucial for efficient data handling and reduced latency. AI and ML are increasingly incorporated into IT infrastructure management to optimize resource allocation, predict and prevent system issues, and enhance security through anomaly detection and threat analysis; this would drive the market. In the coming years, with the deployment of 5G networks, organizations are exploring ways to integrate 5G technology into their infrastructure to enable faster and more reliable connectivity, especially for edge and IoT applications.

The different elements of infrastructure integration services are:

Security Integration: Implementing security measures and protocols across the infrastructure to protect data, applications, and systems from unauthorized access and cyber threats.

Cloud Integration: Integrating on-premises infrastructure with cloud services, enabling a hybrid IT environment combining both benefits.

Data Center Integration: The data center is a facility used to provide storage, data communications, and deployment operations to organizations. Various cables, power, and networking equipment are required to function as data centers. Data centers are critical to any organization for continued operations. They ensure that data centers, whether owned by the organization or hosted externally, are integrated effectively to provide reliable and scalable services.

Healthcare vertical to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Private medical offices can benefit from IT support and efficiency improvements through management software solutions and system integration services. These services can help healthcare companies increase process effectiveness, process payments, schedule appointments, and facilitate employee onboarding. System integration services can also assist with task-specific issues, such as streamlining documentation procedures and supporting HIPAA compliance through electronic medical records (EMR) software systems. As healthcare deals with sensitive patient information, IT and network security are significant concerns. System integration services in the US help overcome security and application management challenges and meet HIPAA compliance. Other medical procedures, such as medications and supplies management, engaging patients, and hosting websites that adhere to HIPAA regulations, can also benefit from system integration services. Healthcare practitioners turn to these services to maintain the functionality of vital medical technology and improve business operations. Migrating applications to the cloud offers numerous opportunities for deep data mining, analytical capabilities, enhanced interoperability, and internet-connected clinical devices; this can lead to reduced CapEx, reduced OpEx, and improved efficiency. System integration in healthcare involves connecting and coordinating various healthcare systems, technologies, and data sources to improve patient care and streamline operations. It involves the seamless exchange of information and collaboration among healthcare stakeholders, such as hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, and electronic health record (EHR) systems. Health Information Exchange (HIE) enables authorized providers to access patient data, leading to more informed treatment decisions and improved patient outcomes, especially in emergencies.

Our analysis shows North America holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

As per our estimations, North America will hold the most significant market share in the global System Integration Services Market in 2023, and this trend will continue. There are various reasons for this, including numerous businesses with advanced IT infrastructure and an abundance of technical skills. Due to these factors, North America has the highest adoption rate of system integration services. The advancements in cloud computing, mobile technologies, and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) have also contributed to adopting system integration services in various industries, such as finance and government. As the benefits of the cloud strategy become more apparent, more businesses are embracing it. The US and Canada are the top players in the System Integration Services Market in the region. The manufacturing sector's increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, such as automation, robotics, and Industrial IoT, has led to a growing need for system integration services to create interconnected smart factories.

In this region, large companies are quickly adopting system integration services to improve their employees' overall experience and overcome business continuity challenges during the lockdown. With its vendor presence, North America drives market growth as large companies and SMEs focus on creating innovative system integration services incorporating technological advancements like data analytics, AI, and ML. North America was one of the first to adopt cloud and mobility technologies and has a sophisticated IT infrastructure that reduces operational costs across different sectors. North America is the most significant contributor to the market's revenue compared to other regions. Companies focus on consumers, leading to increased business adoption of Enterprise Applications (EA). The growth of the North American market is due to its advanced technological infrastructure and the presence of major industry players such as Accenture, IBM, Microsoft, HP, and Oracle. These companies actively develop cutting-edge technologies, further fueling North America's market expansion.

Top Key Companies in System Integration Services Market:

Some prominent players across all service types profiled in the System Integration Services Market's study include Accenture (Ireland), Capgemini (France), Cisco (US), HCLTech (India), HPE (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Infosys (India), Atos (France), Microsoft (US), Deloitte (UK), TCS (India), Wipro (India), Cognizant (US), DXC Technology (US), Dell (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Aspire Systems (India), CGI (Canada), Itransition (US), Celigo (US), 3Insys (US), Work Horse Integrations (US), DocInfusion (India), Flowgear (South Africa), Jitterbit (US), SnapLogic (US), Tray.io (US), and Workato (US).

Recent Developments

In February 2021 , Accenture launched a new business group with VMware to help organizations move to the cloud faster. The new business group aimed to bring together dedicated professionals with deep expertise in hybrid cloud and cloud migrations, cloud-native and application modernization, and security across critical industries.

, Accenture launched a new business group with VMware to help organizations move to the cloud faster. The new business group aimed to bring together dedicated professionals with deep expertise in hybrid cloud and cloud migrations, cloud-native and application modernization, and security across critical industries. In October 2022 , Capgemini collaborated with Panasonic. Capgemini has successfully created a data ecosystem for a longstanding client Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. The new platform will improve the organization's data-driven decision-making and innovation capabilities to drive efficiencies and more reliable extracts.

, Capgemini collaborated with Panasonic. Capgemini has successfully created a data ecosystem for a longstanding client Panasonic Automotive Systems Company of America. The new platform will improve the organization's data-driven decision-making and innovation capabilities to drive efficiencies and more reliable extracts. In December 2021 , Airtel and Capgemini aimed to bring their capability in connectivity and 5G solutions and System Integration (SI) capabilities to innovate with a range of India -focused use cases.

, Airtel and Capgemini aimed to bring their capability in connectivity and 5G solutions and System Integration (SI) capabilities to innovate with a range of -focused use cases. In October 2021 , Accenture announced the acquisition of Advoco, one of the major systems integrators for Infor EAM, an enterprise asset management software-as-a-service suite. Accenture expects the investment to help it extend its capacity to assist clients in developing safer, more sustainable, cost-effective operations and supply chain services.

System Integration Services Market Advantages:

System integration services ensure that various systems, applications, and hardware function harmoniously with one another, hence minimising redundancy and inefficiency and optimising IT infrastructure.

The complexity of IT operations is reduced by integrated systems' uniform and user-friendly interface, which also increases worker productivity by streamlining processes.

Integrated systems are made to be scalable, enabling businesses to change with their clients' needs and expand without suffering significant setbacks.

Integration services guarantee real-time data synchronisation between systems, reducing mistakes and discrepancies in data entry and reporting.

By giving management and staff rapid access to pertinent data, integrated systems enable quicker and better-informed decision-making.

Integrated systems enable a 360-degree picture of client data, improving customer happiness and allowing for more individualised marketing and better customer care.

Integration services reduce manual intervention and the possibility of errors by automating routine tasks and business processes.

By combining older systems with more modern ones, system integration enables businesses to prolong the life of their legacy systems and save money on expensive replacements.

Organisations gain a competitive edge by being able to react rapidly to market developments and consumer demands thanks to streamlined processes and effective data access.

Report Objectives

To define, describe, and forecast the System Integration Services Market by service type, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges) influencing the growth of the System Integration Services Market

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the System Integration Services Market

To forecast the size of the market segments concerning five regions: North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America

, , , and , and To analyze sub-segments of the market concerning individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To profile the major players of the System Integration Services Market and comprehensively analyze their market size and core competencies

To analyze the competitive developments, such as product launches and enhancements; acquisitions; and partnerships and collaborations, in the System Integration Services Market globally.

