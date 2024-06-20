Systecon Partners with PragoData to Expand Opus Suite Reach in Central and Eastern Europe

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Systecon is proud to announce a strategic partnership with PragoData, naming the Czech company as our exclusive representative for the sale, implementation, and support of Systecon's Opus Suite solution for analysis-driven Life Cycle Management in the Czech, Slovak, and Bulgarian markets. This strategic alliance marks a major milestone in our mission to provide robust, data-driven life cycle management solutions for complex technical systems and a significant step in broadening the availability and impact of Opus Suite.

"For over fifty years, Systecon has been at the forefront of developing methods and software for analysis-driven LCM that enable organizations to make informed decisions throughout the life cycle of their systems. Our partnership with PragoData not only extends our reach but also strengthens our capability to support our clients by leveraging PragoData's local expertise and market presence," said Magnus Andersson, Director Business Development at Systecon.

The Opus Suite is renowned for its role in optimizing performance and reducing costs of complex systems, widely used by NATO member countries and defense industry suppliers. It facilitates seamless data exchange, precise modeling, and optimization of system performance and cost-efficiency. Every day, Opus Suite is used by hundreds of companies and governments in more than 20 countries on five continents.

"Teaming up with Systecon elevates our ability to provide comprehensive life cycle management solutions. This partnership enables us to deliver even more value to our clients, particularly in managing complex systems and projects," said Břetislav Moc, CEO of PragoData

This collaboration follows PragoData's recent acquisition of CALS servis, marking another milestone in their "Product Life Centre of Excellence" initiative.

About Systecon

Systecon is a leading provider of decision support solutions, specializing in optimizing complex systems for military and commercial applications. With a track record of excellence, Systecon delivers innovative tools and expertise to empower organizations worldwide.

For over 50 years Systecon has developed methods and software for analysis-driven life cycle management. Our solution Opus Suite is used by organizations across the globe in different industries, from defense to renewables to transport, to make informed, smarter decisions in all phases of the system life cycle. We have the methodology, tools, and experience to understand and influence the factors that affect the performance and costs of technical systems – e.g., aircraft, trains, or wind turbines – and to optimize operations, system design, and maintenance solutions based on our customers' conditions and objectives. Today Systecon is a thought leader in analytical LCM and many of the world's most complex technology projects rely on our tools and expertise.

About PragoData

PragoData is a leading Czech company specialising in the development, implementation, and security of information systems. It has become a trusted partner for numerous clients in both the private and public sectors, such as Škoda Auto, the Ministry of Defence, or the Czech Technical University.

PragoData owns subsidiaries HAiDA spol. s r.o. for implementing GORDIC GINIS software and CALS servis s.r.o. for integrated product support (IPS) from the perspective of both the manufacturer and user. The company is also an exclusive partner of the Swedish company Systecon on certain European markets, a leading global provider of software for managing the life cycle of complex technical systems.

PragoData holds the highest security standards from the National Security Authority and the National Cyber and Information Security Agency.

PragoData and its subsidiaries are based in Prague, Brno, Česká Lípa, and Nový Bor.

www.pragodata.com

Media contact:

Magnus Andersson

Director Business Development

Phone: +46 705 782 517

E-mail: magnus.andersson@systecongroup.com

