Systecon Launches Opus Suite+ as the Latest Evolution in Analysis-Driven LCM

STOCKHOLM, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Systecon, a global software company and the leader in analysis-driven Life Cycle Management (LCM), today announces the launch of a new product, Opus Suite+, a unified and modern solution that pushes the boundaries of LCM analysis.

Systecon's Opus Suite software empowers leaders in aerospace, defense, and other industries such as transportation and renewables to make informed, data-driven decisions across all phases of the system life cycle, from concept and development to procurement, operations, and sustainment.

Today, the introduction of Opus Suite+ brings together the proven software products OPUS10, SIMLOX, and CATLOC into a single, unified, modern application, combining an intuitive interface, streamlined analysis workflows, and graphical decision support to accelerate time to value. With easier navigation, enhanced visualizations, and AI and cloud-enabled capabilities, it represents the latest evolution of Opus Suite, delivering an improved user experience and enabling more efficient, consistent analysis across the system life cycle.

"Opus Suite+ represents the next step in the evolution of our platform," said Anders Carlsson, CEO of Systecon. "We are building on decades of proven capability and bringing it together in a unified, modern environment that helps our customers manage complexity, improve decision-making, and drive better outcomes across the entire life cycle."

Trusted in over 20 countries and by the majority of NATO defense forces, Opus Suite is used by defense organizations, government agencies, and prime contractors in some of the world's most advanced and complex programs, including GCAP, F-35, Gripen, Eurofighter, A400M, Queen Elizabeth-class carriers, Type 26 frigates, Leopard 2, and CV90 across air, land, and naval domains.

Whether supporting systems engineering, supportability analysis, logistics planning, maintenance optimization, or performance-based logistics, Opus Suite+ provides a unified environment for designing resilient and cost-effective defense systems. It enables organizations to bring together advanced analytical capabilities, supporting better decisions and sustained operational readiness across the system life cycle.

For further information, please contact:

Johan Holmqvist, Chief Product Officer, Systecon Group

Phone: +46 708 40 59 49 | johan.holmqvist@systecongroup.com

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