Systech Receives First Place in The Abbott Connected Health Challenge at AIPIA World Congress

Award is another accolade in the Systech journey toward leader in digital brand protection solutions

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech was chosen as winner in The Abbott Connected Health Challenge during the AIPIA World Congress in Amsterdam. Abbott, a global healthcare leader for over 130 years, invited companies to propose digitally connected packaging solutions that address issues involving the authenticity of products and counterfeiting. Out of thirteen presentations, three winners were chosen by senior Abbott executives, with Systech taking first place.

As outlined in Abbott's call for entries, the company is addressing significant challenges related to counterfeiting and unauthorized grey market trading of products in rapidly developing markets. Additionally, they are looking for solutions with the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing packaging manufacturing and converting operations, while also being cost effective in a highly competitive generics pharmaceutical market.

Systech rose to the challenge with its breakthrough digital brand protection solutions. Alastair Taylor, Vice President of Sales EMEA for Systech, explained how the company's non-additive e-Fingerprint® technology takes advantage of existing package barcodes to deliver real-time authentication and engagement opportunities—connecting packaging via smartphones. Using a mobile app, anyone can instantly authenticate products anywhere in the supply chain. This provides brand owners end-to-end visibility and actionable, data-driven insight about a specific product as it moves through the supply chain and into the consumer's hands.

"As a pioneer in pharmaceutical serialization, Systech has traveled down the long road of helping our clients meeting regulatory compliance mandates," commented Ara Ohanian, CEO, Systech. "Now that serialization is behind us, we are seeing a determined shift in pharma from meeting these mandates, to leveraging these investments to deploy enhanced product protection and consumer engagement capabilities."

Leading brands across diverse product categories rely on Systech to provide the most secure digitally connected and engagement-driven brand protection solutions.

About Systech

Systech provides digital product authentication and traceability solutions to combat counterfeiting, prevent diversion and meet regulatory compliance. Built on decades of experience as the leader in pharmaceutical serialization, our comprehensive brand protection suite delivers the real-time insight, actionable product data, digital connectivity and consumer engagement functionality needed to fight supply chain threats.

Global brands across industries rely on us to keep their products authentic, safe and connected—from manufacturing to the consumer's hands. Together we are revolutionizing brand protection!

