Systal Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services

Systal positioned as a Leader and placed furthest for 'Completeness of Vision' in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services

GLASGOW, Scotland, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global managed network, security and cloud transformation specialist Systal Technology Solutions today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services (MNS). Included for the third consecutive report, Systal has also been positioned furthest to the right for Completeness of Vision among the seventeen vendors included in the report.

"We're proud to be recognised as a Leader in this year's report." said Neil Nicolson, CEO at Systal. "Today's enterprise organisations operate in highly complex, multi-vendor network environments and need partners who can not only run them reliably but continuously optimise and evolve them in line with rapid advances in AI and automation.

"We believe this recognition reflects Systal's focus on acting as an extension of our customers' IT teams, delivering operational stability today while enabling automation, security, and long-term transformation".

In Systal's view, these capabilities translate into faster fault resolution, reduced operational noise, improved visibility across complex network environments, and a more proactive approach to their customers' performance, resilience, and security across global estates. We believe being positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision reflects Systal's ability to anticipate the convergence of connectivity, security, automation, and AI-driven operations - supported by Systal's Secure AI Manager (SAM). It underscores a strategic focus on helping enterprises modernise legacy environments while operating reliably across complex, multi-vendor and multi-cloud estates.

Systal's latest Gartner recognition comes amid a period of strong commercial growth. In FY25, the company reported revenue of £85.7 million (19% year-on-year growth) and EBITDA of £9.0 million (up 79%), alongside continued international expansion and investment in AI-driven capabilities.

Nicolson added: "We believe this recognition reflects Systal's ability to deliver managed network services at scale while reducing operational and security risk. It reinforces our commitment to setting a higher standard for managed services, and our ambition to become the world's most trusted technology partner."

Access the full Gartner® 2026 Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Network Services report at https://systaltech.com/GartnerMQ2026

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Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, Karen Brown, Jon Dressel, 13 April 2026

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About Systal Technology Solutions

Founded in 2008, Systal is a high-growth, global managed network, cloud, and security transformation specialist. The company delivers complex, strategic technology services to enterprise organisations across more than 3,500 sites in 93 countries. Their services help customers accelerate technology transformation and maximise the business value, security, and innovation potential of their IT infrastructure.

Learn about Systal's mission to become the world's most trusted technology services at https://www.systaltech.com.