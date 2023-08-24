Syskit Mentioned in the 2023 Gartner® Report: Assessing External-Sharing Options in Microsoft 365

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syskit, a prominent provider of governance and management solutions for Microsoft 365, is delighted to announce its inclusion in the recent Gartner report entitled "Assessing External-Sharing Options in Microsoft 3651". The report offers valuable insights into the assessment criteria for organisations seeking external-sharing options within the Microsoft 365 environment.

"Once again being mentioned in Gartner's report addressing Microsoft 365 external sharing underscores the high quality of our platform. Amidst the various aspects of secure and streamlined collaboration, external sharing remains a significant challenge that often results in prohibiting all external collaboration," stated Frane Borozan, President of the Board at Syskit. "In a world that demands collaboration flexibility, we view this approach as opening a Pandora's box known as Shadow IT. This is why we have developed various features in Syskit Point that enable organisations to harness sharing capabilities in Microsoft 365 while retaining full control over workloads, external users, and sharing links. The platform reduces workloads for IT administrators and expedites processes for end-users, all while being aligned with corporate governance policies," concluded Borozan.

For further information about Syskit and its platform for managing external sharing in Microsoft 365, please visit syskit.com.

1 Gartner, Assessing External-Sharing Options in Microsoft 365, Max Goss, 30 June 2023.



Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Syskit:

Syskit is a leading provider of a management and governance platform for Microsoft 365. Through their platform and its comprehensive range of features, Syskit enables organisations to effectively manage and secure their Microsoft 365 environment. Their ultimate goal is to assist organisations in optimising their productivity, ensuring data protection and compliance, and streamlining administrative tasks. For more information about other Gartner reports mentioning Syskit, please visit www.syskit.com.

