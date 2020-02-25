SysAid Launches Partner Program to Meet Demand for a Comprehensive, Mid-Market ITSM Solution

With full sales cycle support and a reciprocal lead program, SysAid introduces the most competitive mid-market ITSM solution for resellers

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid, a leading provider of IT and enterprise service management solutions, today announced the launch of its partner program, which enables resellers to offer its award-winning ITSM platform. SysAid fills the massive need for a mid-market solution that can scale globally, increase agility, and reduce IT costs. The program has garnered support with resellers across Europe and North America.

As an ITSM solution with top user reviews, SysAid is a compelling opportunity for VARs, distributors, and service providers that need a strong mid-market offering to complete their service management offerings. Attesting to the solution's popularity with customers, SysAid outscored all ITSM Magic Quadrant vendors on Gartner Peer Insights and took first place in the 2019 G2 Momentum Grid® for Service Desk. SysAid also won several awards on G2 Crowd, including "Best Mid-Market Leader" and "Users Most Likely to Recommend."

Several factors differentiate SysAid's partner program from others. First, getting started with SysAid is easy because it offers full sales cycle support and implementation services for those partners looking for help. Second, SysAid offers the first reciprocal lead program in ITSM, exclusively for large partners. Third, partners can achieve higher margins through deal registration and recurring revenue on renewals, upgrades, and expansion. Finally, for resellers that offer services, such as onboarding, implementation, customization, and integration, SysAid provides an ecosystem that supports this and allows these value-added partners to enjoy additional revenue streams.

SysAid's partners have already found SysAid to be a compelling choice for elite clients, including Coca Cola, DHL, Motorola, and Avis. UK partner, Softcat LLC, and SysAid, jointly implemented the SysAid solution into David Lloyd Clubs, a network of fitness centers with 8,600 employees.

"Softcat is very excited to be working with SysAid," said Matt Ward, ITAM Enterprise Account Director at Softcat. "We think it's an ideal service desk solution for our mid-size clients and demonstrates excellent functionality, feel, and value for the money. We look forward to introducing SysAid to more of the UK market."

"SysAid is an easy sell with a quick implementation, low maintenance requirements, and outstanding support," said David Zeldin, Head of International Channels and Partners at SysAid. "Resellers who have struggled in the mid-market will find that SysAid is much more compelling and cost-effective than similar solutions."

To join SysAid's partner program, visit https://www.sysaid.com/become-a-partner.

About SysAid

SysAid provides IT and enterprise service management solutions that transform IT agent productivity, drastically enhance the end-user experience, and drive value across the organization. SysAid partners with over 10,000 customers, from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries.

Available in 42 languages as a cloud-based and on-premises solution, SysAid combines all the essential IT tools in one platform. For more information, please visit www.sysaid.com.

