Syrebo Joins Hands with Quality Production to Expand Global Reach of Rehabilitation Robot

Siyi Intelligence (Syrebo)

11 Dec, 2024, 06:39 GMT

SHANGHAI, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Syrebo has reached a cooperation with Quality Production, the famous manufacturer of custom orthopedic aids in Belgium, and Syrebo Hand Rehabilitation Robot is successfully integrated into their portfolio. The cooperation was solidified during a business visit to Quality Production, where both teams engaged in insightful discussions on industry trends, innovation strategies, and the future of rehabilitation care.

In the photo from left to right: Stijn Langenaken, Frank Iliaens and Peter Boeckx from Quality Production with Gavin Yin, CEO and Founder of Syrebo and William Chen, Sales manager.

One of the key factors in this partnership is Quality Production's confidence in Syrebo's advanced rehabilitation technology. Syrebo's Hand Rehabilitation Robot utilizes intelligent pneumatic technology to provide tailored training modes—offering both active and passive exercises to meet the diverse needs of users. Its intuitive design and cutting-edge functionality have made it a trusted choice for rehabilitation professionals around the world, further reinforcing the decision to bring it into Quality Production's product range.

This collaboration is a significant step for Syrebo as it broadens its reach in the global market. With the support of Quality Production, Syrebo is poised to enhance its development and offer high-quality rehabilitation solutions to a wider audience, ultimately improving the rehabilitation experience for users worldwide.

