Syphilis Disease Management- Role of DLI in Clinical Trial Management, Regulatory Consulting, and Price Reimbursement | Disease Landscape Insights

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syphilis Disease is a common sexually transmitted disorder that can occur to individuals of any gender, age, or sexual orientation. It can also be transmitted from a pregnant person to their unborn child if the pregnant person is infected with syphilis. According to a recent epidemiology study, over 5 million new cases of syphilis are reported worldwide each year. This growing disease burden is created a need for effective syphilis treatment and syphilis diagnosis methods.

This sexually transmitted disease is predominantly caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum. It is a bacterial infection that can affect various parts of the body and progresses through different stages if left untreated. Syphilis transmission primarily occurs through unprotected sex. Early syphilis refers to the initial syphilis stages of the infection, namely primary syphilis and secondary syphilis. On the other hand, late syphilis encompasses the later stages of the infection, which can occur years after the initial infection and is divided into late latent syphilis and tertiary syphilis.

What are the causes and symptoms of this dreadful STI?

The primary factors triggering the onset of this ailment are unprotected sex, having multiple sexual partners, and having intimate relations which people affected with other STD like HIV. Apart from that syphilis in women who are pregnant can lead to its transmission to the unborn child, causing congenital syphilis, which can have severe health consequences for the baby. Also, syphilis in men can occur when they engage in sexual activity with another men, particularly in some regions.

Syphilis symptoms are sore around genitals and mouth known as syphilis oral sores, fatigue, pain during sexual activity, weight loss, hair loss, muscle aches, fever, and syphilis rash. In later stages, it may lead to neurosyphilis affecting the nervous system.

Disease Detection and Treatment:

It is crucial to diagnose this ailment at an early stage so as to prevent severity and death. Syphilis blood tests including Venereal Disease Research Laboratory Test, Rapid Plasma Reagin Test, and Fluorescent Treponemal Antibody Absorption Test are generally prescribed by the doctors. Syphilis home test kits are also being developed to aid easy diagnosis.

This disease is predominantly treated with antibiotics, typically penicillin. The choice and duration of treatment depend on the stage of syphilis and any potential allergies to penicillin. Apart from that, lifestyle changes are also recommended to prevent its occurrence. One such approach is syphilis partner notification which is a vital strategy that involves informing and notifying sexual partners of an individual who has been diagnosed with syphilis about their potential exposure to the infection.

Summing Up:

Syphilis Disease is a commonly occurring STI, affecting many people across the globe. It is mainly observed in people who are sexually active. But newborns with mother diagnosed with Syphilis may be affected by this dreadful ailment right during birth. Research & development activities are being conducted to enhance the diagnostic and treatment vertical. DLI has been supporting industry participants in their journey towards development efficient syphilis management tools by equipping them with deep dive disease insights and other valuable data.

